DALLAS, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* today unveiled its new AT&T Cloud Contact Center platform empowering businesses to rapidly and cost-effectively transform their customer experience through a superior omnichannel experience.
AT&T Cloud Contact Center's open platform, based on the Five9 service, combines robust contact center functionality with AT&T's award-winning global network and comprehensive suite of voice and collaboration tools to deliver highly reliable, agile, scalable, and highly secure capabilities.
According to Gartner, "to survive this (COVID-19) crisis and emerge stronger than ever, organizations must look for innovative opportunities to make long-term improvements. For example, during the last global recession, some organizations opted to invest aggressively in their capabilities, enabling them to emerge from the recession stronger as a result. After the crisis, continuing a solid digital-first customer service strategy will deliver long-term benefits, such as business continuity, improved cost and margin realization, and improved customer experience… By 2023, more than 60% of all customer service engagements will be delivered via digital and web self-serve channels, up from 23% in 2019."
"Uncertainty has blanketed nearly every inch of the business world in a matter of months. Many businesses find themselves needing to quickly adapt in order to continue delivering optimized customer experiences in light of community lockdowns," says Roman Pacewicz, chief product officer, AT&T Business. "AT&T Cloud Contact Center provides a swift way to migrate these capabilities to the cloud, regardless of legacy platforms. This means gaining the abilities to deploy and manage remote agents, easily adjust to higher call volumes and respond seamlessly through various channels, in a matter of days."
Artificial Intelligence capabilities built into AT&T Cloud Contact Center can help make each agent more effective. Advanced analytics can maximize the ability of agents to use empathy and emotion to create more positive customer engagement. Coupled with automated processes, it can also help train agents faster and enable real-time coaching and assist in determining optimal next steps for the customer.
Other features include:
- Play well with others: Enhanced integration including out-of-the-box integrations with leading CRM systems, collaboration platforms, Workforce Optimization and powerful SDKs with a no-code workflow automation to help you get more value out of the tools businesses already use.
- Turn it up…or down: Scalability enables businesses to fast-track deployment of remote agents to address critical situations and shifts in demand.
- Get up and running quickly: Even businesses with on-premises contact center platforms and legacy systems can migrate their operation to the cloud in days/weeks, not months. In addition, the platform's future-ready environment can roll out new services just as quickly.
- Little to no code necessary: The flexible platform allows users to create and integrate custom workflows to remove the complexity out of using disparate systems.
"I was just grateful that when the messages were coming in during the test phase, the AT&T Cloud Contact Center set up only took two hours, it was simple and speedy," said Ellen Willmott, President and COO of the Work Connect Project, a non-profit dedicated to helping workers displaced by COVID-19. "I was impressed with how easy it was going to be to deal with our launch and the ease our staff would have in responding to inquiries."
AT&T also recognizes the extraordinary time we're in, and that some capabilities are currently critical to businesses. That's why AT&T is giving new AT&T Cloud Contact Center customers 90-day licenses at no charge for up to 500 seats1. As work-from-home orders continue around the globe, we can help ensure that businesses can stay connected with their customers.
For more information on AT&T Cloud Contact Center please visit att.com/contactcenters. For details regarding our new customer offer, please visit our business continuity offers page here.
*About AT&T Communications
We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.
AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.
AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.
© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q4 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.
***GWS OneScore, September 2019.
1 36-month contract required for AT&T Cloud Contact Center (including softphone); minimum 25 agents; U.S. customers only. All contract charges apply after expiration of 90-day free period. Professional services will incur charges and will be billed separately. Customer agents must provide at-home Internet connectivity, which may result in additional data charges. Customer must provide network connectivity to the AT&T Cloud Contact Center. Additional terms and fees apply. Available to eligible new AT&T customers only.