CLEVELAND, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binary Defense, a leading managed security services provider was selected by AT&T Cybersecurity as its 2021 North American Partner of the Year. This is the fourth award Binary Defense has received from AT&T, previously receiving three Global Partner of the Year honors (2019, 2018 and 2016).
Binary Defense can help customers implement the AT&T USM Anywhere SIEM platform, and provides tuning and ongoing, around-the-clock monitoring for both new and existing AT&T customers. For organizations with smaller security teams, or those without their own Security Operations Center (SOC), Binary Defense acts as an extension of their team, providing continuous coverage so security teams can focus on other activities.
"Managing multiple sources of data and combing through alarms is a task that many organizations can't keep up with. Binary Defense and AT&T Cybersecurity are a best-in-class pairing that allows businesses to offset the task of monitoring alarms," said Mike Valentine, Binary Defense Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to be recognized as North American Partner of the Year and look forward to serving our customer base together far into the future."
According to a statement from AT&T, "At AT&T Cybersecurity we will continue to focus on enhancing our channel programs to provide partners the ability to not only scale their businesses and increase profitability, but most importantly deliver on their infosec promise to their client base. Together we will do so in both a consistent and progressive manner, evolving with the ever-changing security market we all serve. We look forward to another year of success working closely with our partners."
About Binary Defense
Binary Defense is a managed security services provider and software developer with leading cybersecurity solutions that include SOC-as-a-Service, Managed Detection & Response, Security Information & Event Management, Threat Hunting and Counterintelligence. With their human-driven, technology-assisted approach, Binary Defense is able to provide their clients with immediate protection and visibility, combating and stopping the next generation of attacks that their business faces. The company is headquartered in Stow, Ohio at 600 Alpha Parkway. For more information, please contact David White at David.White@binarydefense.com.
