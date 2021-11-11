LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AireSpring, a leading Managed Services Provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed Network, and IT Services, has once again been recognized as the recipient of AT&T's New Service Revenue (NSR) Award. The NSR Award is given out yearly to select Platinum Elite Solution Providers who post the highest total new sales revenue in a 12-month period. The announcement was made during AT&T's 2021 Fusion Conference. AireSpring continues to be the AT&T top award winner across the wireline product category and is one of a handful of providers to receive an award every year since the Partner Exchange instituted the tradition in 2014.
The awards were established shortly after the launch of the AT&T Partner Exchange program in 2013 to celebrate key accomplishments and partner successes. It is a way for AT&T and AireSpring to acknowledge outstanding success in the marketplace. The NSR Award highlights the strong relationship between AireSpring and the AT&T Partner Exchange and underlines the value the partnership brings to the channel and to mutual customers. AireSpring has been recognized with this honor for seven consecutive years.
"AireSpring is honored to be recognized once again by our key partner, AT&T. As an AT&T Platinum Elite Solution Provider and founding member of the AT&T Partner Exchange, we have built an enduring and collaborative partnership with the remarkable AT&T team," stated Avi Lonstein, AireSpring CEO. "This award is a tribute to the continuing trust our customers put in us to transform their businesses by delivering the latest technology solutions utilizing the world-class AT&T Network," added Lonstein. "We are very proud to be recognized with this award for the 7th consecutive year, partnering with AT&T to provide our valuable customers with advanced networking and cloud solutions, bundled with our high-touch, white glove customer service."
"In a very challenging year, AireSpring has delivered solid results and it is especially rewarding to recognize them for their power in accelerating strategic revenue growth," said Rick Chapes, Area Vice President, AT&T Partner Exchange. "By taking advantage of the programs and resources available, AireSpring has shown they have the right approach to growing their partner channel and providing a seamless experience for their customers. We are thrilled to honor AireSpring again this year."
According to AT&T, solution providers are trusted advisors to their customers and serve as the experts to assemble the right mix of technologies and applications to create an end-to-end solution for their clients, while growing and earning recurring revenue.
About AireSpring
Founded in 2001, AireSpring is an award-winning Managed Services Provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed IT and Network Services, serving thousands of businesses worldwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions for multi-location enterprise customers. Services include Global Managed SD-WAN, AirePBX UCaaS, SIP Trunking, MPLS, Disaster Recovery, Managed Security, and Business Internet. AireSpring's solutions are offered through a diversified network of channel partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers (MSPs), and value-added resellers (VARs).
AireSpring is known globally for its managed services and custom engineered network with end-to-end Quality of Service (QoS), including over 30-plus carrier networks and cable providers aggregated to create a unified nationwide network providing more coverage than any other supplier. It all adds up to a seamless single-source solution experience with one bill and one point of contact for AireSpring partners and their customers. AireSpring has also received numerous industry awards for "Excellence in Customer Service," "Next-Gen Solution Provider," "Top Midmarket Vendor Executive," "UCaaS and SD-WAN Product of the Year," "Best Telecom Deal," "Best in Show," and "Top Channel Program." AireSpring is privately held, diversified, debt-free, and renowned in the industry for delivering a broad range of innovative cloud communications, networking, security, and connectivity solutions, with white glove service that extends throughout the entire customer lifecycle. For more information, or to become an AireSpring partner, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.
