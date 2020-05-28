DALLAS and SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AT&T (NYSE: T) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) announced a multi-year strategic agreement to deliver entirely new connected experiences for AT&T's millions of customers. AT&T will deploy Salesforce Customer 360 to create a single view of every customer across every touchpoint—whether it happens in person at a storefront, over the phone, in a business setting or on any AT&T digital property. The announcement is part of AT&T's broader transformation to accelerate momentum in wireless, 5G, fiber-fed broadband and software-delivered entertainment.
It's essential to make it easier to provide customers with the products they want and service they value, thereby creating a winning customer experience at every touchpoint.
Salesforce's Customer 360 will enable AT&T to deliver highly-tailored customer experiences seamlessly across retail, marketing, online, business and more. AT&T will utilize Salesforce's entire portfolio of technology, including Sales Cloud and Service Cloud to empower their retail associates with a 360-degree view of every customer interaction; MuleSoft to connect their various back-end systems; Tableau to analyze data and better understand customers' preferences; Einstein to serve more intelligent and personalized recommendations and route support cases; and professional services, which when combined with Salesforce Customer 360, will accelerate AT&T's customer experience vision.
"AT&T is in the business of connecting customers to the world around them and to the premium content they love," said Jeff McElfresh, Chief Executive Officer, AT&T Communications. "Salesforce 360 will help us amplify the benefits of connectivity services for our customers and deliver the most highly-tailored and best cross-channel experience ever."
"AT&T is accelerating its move to a digital-first world with a vision to deliver the most amazing mobile, 5G and fiber broadband services, and an incredible, connected experience for its millions of customers across every touchpoint," said Marc Benioff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce. "We are thrilled to power AT&T's digital transformation as it delivers more value and builds stronger relationships with every customer."
About AT&T
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four operating units. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband services. Plus, it serves nearly 3 million business customers with high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 10 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is the fastest growing wireless provider in Mexico, serving consumers and businesses. Xandr provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its AppNexus platform.
AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.
Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.