NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATAKAMA Inc., a data security company based in NYC, announced today that for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be offering its groundbreaking new data security software for free to businesses in need while workers remain at home.
Atakama provides businesses with unparalleled protection for confidential, proprietary and client files – all without disrupting how users interact with their data. Atakama's one-of-a-kind information security solution is designed to keep business data safe from attacks, even when other security fails. Atakama offers customizable security policies to best fit individualized business needs and user workflows.
Founded in 2017 by a team of entrepreneurs, engineers, and cryptographers, Atakama has since developed a software that enables each file to be encrypted individually without employing passwords or centralized key storage. Its patent-pending distributed key management software seamlessly distributes pieces of encryption keys to physical devices controlled by the user. By eliminating the need for passwords, Atakama ensures that data is protected even when other cybersecurity measures fail.
"Granular, file-level encryption is one of the most powerful yet underutilized tools available for information security," says Atakama's CEO, Daniel H. Gallancy. "Its underutilization has been a consequence of cumbersome deployment requirements, scalability difficulties and concerns about lost encryption keys. By making use of threshold cryptography, Atakama eliminates the barriers to the successful use of file-level encryption. In today's environment, where a significant percentage of the workforce is remote, businesses need to bolster their security systems, both as a means of protecting a distributed workforce and as a means of defending against an unfortunate opportunistic increase in attacks. I have been overwhelmed by the entire Atakama team's outspoken desire to provide assistance to businesses in need. We've decided to offer Atakama for free for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The company is offering a version of their software free to businesses for a limited period. To learn more and to request a live demo and installation of the software, visit http://www.atakama.com/data-security, or email info@atakama.com.
About Atakama:
Atakama Inc. is an information security software company that provides unparalleled data protection for businesses. By employing a file-by-file encryption design, Atakama eliminates the ability for attackers to directly profit off of confidential data, and substantially mitigates the damage of unpreventable attacks. Atakama's encryption solution helps companies adhere to mandatory compliance regulations and in the process, provides best-in-class protection for sensitive and non-public information. Atakama's distributed key management protocols can be customized based on company or department needs, seamlessly integrates with existing cybersecurity stacks, and can be deployed within hours. Undeniably, a vast improvement over the status quo.