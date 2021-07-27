IRVINE, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, today announced the launch of its next generation of control boxes, VK1200 and VK2200. Equipped both with a quad-core CPU and 2 GB / 1 GB memory, the VK2200 and the VK1200 provide real-time response and status updates and can process complex, high-loading events with customized GUI designs, as well as multiuser access control to connected devices. VK2200 features dual, isolated LAN ports – Control LAN and LAN. The Control LAN allows managed devices to be securely protected within a separate network, independent from the corporate network, for fulfilling high-security and stability demand. The LAN can be connected to ATEN Unizon, a centralized platform streamlining daily AV / IT management, which provides users with the convenience to monitor, troubleshoot, and maintain multiple systems all at once.
These control boxes create a smart office or meeting room by controlling all room peripherals, from AV and lights to drapes with the push of customizable preset settings. A mobile app controls every part of your meeting/conference room. These products can create smart spaces such as a conference room or lecture hall via preset settings so rooms can transform for each use case with one touch.
"This series is ideal for government, military, health care facilities, and corporate applications where the need of a secure solution to manage AV related devices from one central interface is very important," said Christian Young, Pro AV Product Manager, ATEN Technology, Inc. "These two models are priced very competitively compared to similar models on the market with an effective feature to cost ratio."
Key features:
- LCD provides option for configuration and information display
- Dual, isolated LAN for secured communication among IT devices
- High performance processor embedded with quad-core CPU and 2 / 1 GB memory for designing and controlling complex projects
- Number of ports (RS-232, IR, Relay, Digital IO ports) vary for each product (see product page connection diagram)
Pricing and Availability:
ATEN's VK1200 and VK2200 are available for purchase and shipping beginning July 15, 2021 at https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/professional-audiovideo/control-system/vk1200/ and https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/professional-audiovideo/control-system/vk2200/
VK1200 MSRP: USD1400
VK2200 MSRP: USD1990
About ATEN Technology, Inc.
ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 630 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.
A technology-first company, ATEN's advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN's comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support.
For more information, visit: http://www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter or on LinkedIn.
