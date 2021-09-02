COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As worldwide travel continues to ramp up, ATG, a global travel management company with offices in 140+ countries, is proud to unveil a suite of product solutions for Human Resource executives focused on providing a seamless experience for recruitment, onboarding, and relocations. The proprietary software solutions were developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when travel had basically come to a halt. It was a critical pivot that has kept ATG moving forward.
"The pandemic gave ATG the opportunity to think more strategically, without the day-to-day pressures of running a global organization. We had the rare opportunity to step off the fast-moving train and evaluate our expertise, processes and technologies that could easily transfer into the various functions of any business," explained Tammy Krings, ATG's CEO. "We knew from our clients, that organizing logistics for candidates, new hires, and relocating employees can be painful. Onboarding of new hires also brings its own set of challenges. We were confident that we could develop technology, like our travel software, that would make this process much easier."
The new suite of products offers 3 tiers for integration and management of HR employee data: ATG|Identity, ATG|Editor and ATG & Me. Collectively, they normalize, securely collect, transmit and share data so that it can be easily accessed and utilized. Three other products target specific constituents that HR Departments serve: Candidates and New Hires and Relocating Employees and Contractors/Professionals. Each product can integrate with third party suppliers used by ATG's clients. For example, the relocation product integrates with Relocation Firms/Specialist. Organizations using it today, in support of our shared customer, welcome the streamlined effects, quality and productivity gains achieved when using ATG|Relocation.
ATG|Relocation, which extends seamless travel planning to relocate associates and new hires, features the ability to book travel via a digitalized booking platform, track relocation expenses to budget, and access to an ATG|Relocation Travel Specialist. ATG|Candidate organizes the travel experience for HR recruitment professionals and an organization's candidates while ATG|Professionals offers a digitalized self-booking platform for contracted and other non-employee professionals who are charged with traveling for a company.
The New HR solutions join ATG's extensive suite of intuitive, streamlined travel technologies that achieve a robust and consistent solution for all travelers. That platform offers COVID-19 products as well that include a Screening Tool to access potential risk, a tracker that relays the COVID-19 status for different areas of the world and up to date information on travel advisories, testing guidance and safety measures. In addition, ATG offers a Covid Hotline Concierge service, which offers an even more personalized touch.
"Extending our expertise to HR departments, with digitalization and automation that improves the recruitment, relocation and onboarding experiences is a natural progression. Now more than ever, our clients need the tools and our professional expertise to travel safely in an uncertain world," added Krings. "We have both the experience and the solutions to help our clients do that."
To see ATG's HR suite of products, visit https://atgglobaltravel.com/insight/#insight-slide-section.
About ATG
ATG is a global travel & expense management leader and a technology product powerhouse, offering innovative and proprietary robotic booking solutions, centralized global quality control, data management insights, a true global user platform and a suite of human resources products. ATG Worldwide B.V. is also a global international franchise of market leading travel management companies, headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands. ATG offers regional, company-owned offices in The Americas (USA), Europe/Middle East/Africa (Frankfurt, Germany) and Asia Pacific (Shanghai, China) and franchise partner offices covering 140+ countries with 7,800 global employees and a worldwide turnover representing over $7.2 billion. For more information, visit https://atgglobaltravel.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/all-star-travel-group-astg/about/
