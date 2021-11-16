COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business travelers across the world are painfully aware that online booking tools have not changed in 25 years. The result is too often an experience that is both time-consuming and impersonal. ATG Travel Worldwide, B.V., a global travel management company with offices in 140+ countries, is changing that with today's launch of BALDWIN, a revolutionary tool destined to be an industry game-changer.
Traditionally, organizations must go online to book travel, make phone calls, and query a GDS (Global Distribution System) to gather options regarding air travel, hotels, rental cars, etc. The process is time-consuming, not particularly sustainable, and hardly intuitive. Recognizing that its customers deserve better, ATG spent the last two years perfecting a tool that leverages Big Data and utilizes AI (Artificial Intelligence) to determine the highest probability of traveler preferences. BALDWIN then offers options that are highly personalized and far more efficient in meeting the traveler's needs. It's a solution driven by big data, making it more advanced than any other booking mechanism on the market today.
"We are changing the paradigm of how business travel is booked. BALDWIN shifts from a shopping-driven decision process to a smart-based one," explains Tammy Krings, ATG's CEO. "BALDWIN leverages our data to offer personalized options that are 99% accurate in choosing what an individual traveler prefers. That's not just useful, but meaningful in terms of improving the travel experience."
BALDWIN is a subscription solution that ATG's clients will be able to easily access from TravelSPACE, the company's highly customized global platform, with pricing based on the number of licensed users. The proprietary tool will be unveiled at the GBTA Convention 2021 in Orlando, Florida, November 17-19. For a personal demonstration, visit ATG at Booth #1617.
While BALDWIN has been on the drawing board for some time, the pandemic gave ATG the opportunity and time to focus on its development more intensely. Available in multiple languages, the next iteration will also offer voice recognition technology, further establishing BALDWIN as the first-ever, truly global booking tool. In addition, BALDWIN promotes sustainability, as it has eliminated the circuitous query/shop/query/offer/book/repeat behavior of the typical online booking tool. While technical aspects of BALDWIN surpass those of booking tools available today, it is the customer intimacy of BALDWIN that revolutionizes the experience and sets it apart. As business travel continues to ramp up across the globe, ATG is confident that BALDWIN is the catalyst that positions it for the future.
"At ATG, we have become known as a product powerhouse. We're focused on introducing solutions that improve the traveler experience. BALDWIN does that by getting us closer to the customer. That's the real benefit," Krings said.
ATG agents will also have access to BALDWIN and can use it for customers who don't want to access it themselves. Attendees of the GBTA Conference 2021-Berlin, December 6-8, can also demo BALDWIN. For more information contact Paula Aquizap, at +1.614.901.4100)
About ATG
ATG Travel Worldwide, B.V., headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands, is a global travel & expense management leader and a technology product powerhouse, offering a revolutionary combination of high touch service and innovative and proprietary robotic booking solutions, centralized global quality control, data management insights, a true global user platform and a suite of human resources products. ATG is also a global international franchise of market leading travel management companies. ATG offers regional, company-owned offices in The Americas (USA), Europe/Middle East/Africa (Frankfurt, Germany) and Asia Pacific (Shanghai, China) and franchise partner offices covering 140+ countries with 7,800 global employees and a worldwide turnover representing over $7.2 billion. For more information, visit https://atgglobaltravel.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/all-star-travel-group-astg/about/
Media Contact
Liz Lane, Team Fleisher Communications, +1 614-558-6666, Liz@teamfleisher.com
SOURCE ATG Travel Worldwide, B.V.