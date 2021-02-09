WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Athena Software is pleased to announce that its employees have raised $5,000 through its annual holiday giving campaign to support the Counselling Collaborative of Waterloo Region (CCWR).
The CCWR is a partnership between six community service providers in Waterloo Region that provides members of the community with access to quality and coordinated counselling services, regardless of their ability to pay.
The collaborative includes: Carizon Family and Community Services, Interfaith Counselling Centre, Family Counselling Centre of Cambridge and North Dumfries, K-W Counselling Services, Shalom Counselling Services, and Woolwich Counselling Centre.
"It's our pleasure to give back to these great organizations who do such valuable work right here in our own community," said Geoff Bellew, CEO of Athena. "Their innovative and visionary approach to working together as a group to serve the community is truly inspiring, so it's with heartfelt appreciation and gratitude that we make this donation."
Each year, Athena employees raise funds throughout December and January to give back to the community by donating to a local nonprofit or social service organization. The total amount raised is then matched by Athena.
"We are grateful to all the employees who supported the Counselling Collaborative of Waterloo Region during the holiday giving campaign and to Athena Software for generously matching these gifts," said Tracy Elop, CEO of Carizon Family and Community Services.
"It is only because of donations like these that we are able to provide accessible mental health services that inspire hope to those in need during their most vulnerable time. We are grateful for their generosity and hope that Athena staff members will take great pride in the important difference that their gifts are making," she said.
Each of the agencies in the CCWR offers multiple subsidized services to serve the mental and emotional health needs of the community, including programs for individuals, couples, families, and groups, as well as credit counselling, workplace wellness, and outreach supports. To learn more or to donate to CCWR, visit their website at https://counsellingwr.ca/.
About Athena Software
Athena Software is a leading provider of SaaS Case Management and Client Information Management solutions and services for health and social service agencies around the world. We are passionate about empowering our customers to improve the lives of their communities and drive social impact through the use of our innovative solutions and services. With a global customer base, Athena is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, with additional employees located in the US, Europe, and Australia.
Media Contact
Neil McDonald, Athena Software, 866-806-6014 x307, neil@athenasoftware.net
SOURCE Athena Software