BEND, Ore., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATL Communications, a leader in carrier-neutral telecommunication software and solutions, today announced enhancements to its local number porting platform, PortControl, with an improved Pre-Orders solution, the service-order architecture (SOA) component of PortControl that allows telecommunication service providers to create and modify phone number records within a database drawn from the Number Portability Administration Center (NPAC). The enhancements mark another advancement in making local number porting and management simple, fast, and reliable.
Although local number porting, the ability of customers to keep their wireline phone number when switching from one service provider to another, has been available for over 20 years in the U.S., there has been no standard or technologically efficient process for service providers to track down, exchange, and update phone number records to complete local number ports. A particular challenge of this process lies in the trading partner profile tracking platforms that telecommunication service providers use for the entering and updating of phone number records.
This area has been specifically revamped in the optimized features of the new PortControl Pre-Orders component, which has been designed with the principle that the pre-port process is standardized data that should be able to be automated and streamlined. In alignment with this, the new Pre-Orders includes such optimized features as a comprehensive but easy-to-use dashboard that integrates all information for local service requests (LSRs), a collaborative assignment system for delegating and scheduling local number porting tasks, and an extensive email notification and notes system for alerting users and tracking certain tasks in detail.
"We know the difficulty involved with hiring employees who are experienced with porting or with training new employees on porting," said Mark Bilton-Smith, President, ATL Communications. "It's time-consuming and painstaking to bring new employees up to speed on the complicated processes of local number porting, and when you lose these employees or when these employees go on vacation, it's also challenging. PortControl and PortControl Pre-Orders bring together the latest advancements in software development and internet technology to streamline local number porting into a frictionless experience with an easy-to-use interface and set of tools based on the feedback of hundreds of porting experts."
The new PortControl Pre-Orders includes this complete set of new features:
- Reporting Dashboard for tracking number of PortControl Explore lookups, numbers ported in and out from an SPIDs in the last range, and export orders data, including order or project ID, phone numbers on the order, due date, create date, and type of port, using a "range" or a comma-separated values (CSV) file.
- Assignment system for delegating tasks to users, sending users notifications, managing internal workflows, and administering all tasks through the real-time PortControl Dashboard.
- Email notification system or webhooks for alerting users when events occur, and allowing them to subscribe to event notifications and receive port-out notifications through PortControl.
- Notes system for creating and updating information, deleting functions, defining public or private viewing, and viewing an entire order history timeline.
- First automated LSR API port-out for united carriers.
- First automated email submission capability for LSRs for carriers accepting LSRs through email.
- New filters for custom Orders Dashboard viewing, including due date (calendar spread), type of port, status of order, new SPID, old SPID, worked by, and worked date columns.
- Bulk disconnect function for disconnecting many numbers at one time, with separation either by range or by commas, with no limit on bulk, and with the ability to return a number back to original pool block holder.
- Submission capability for port-in pre-order LSR function for internal work or work by the ATL Communications team, with a full workflow display, whether automated or not, including rejects, supplements, and approvals.
- Auto Create Subscription Versions (SV) function for LSRs that receive firm order commitments (FOCs).
- PortControl Explore function now displays caller name (CNAM) and fraud score data.
- Extended trading partner profile (TPP) management for more robust TPP management and option for ATL Communications to handle TPP setup.
- New quick-action buttons to Orders Dashboard to activate, modify, cancel and archive port orders.
- New module to provide easier access to ATL Communications' 24/7/365 world class customer support.
"Up to now, there has been no simple solution or centralized submission method for customer service requests and local service requests, but our belief is that the pre-port process encompasses standardized data that should be able to be automated and streamlined," said Mark Bilton-Smith, President, ATL Communications. "PortControl Pre-Orders allows carriers to not only use PortControl as their trading partner profile tracking platform to manage their trading partner relationships, but also for customer service requests (CSRs) and local service requests (LSRs). It will also allow them to ditch the email address and work these requests in a system that integrates directly to our Orders Dashboard with our Number Portability Administration Center service-order architecture solution. With PortControl Pre-Orders, we're bringing carriers closer together using technology that consolidates local number porting into a system with one login, one set of APIs, one invoice, and one support call system."
PortControl is offered as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that service providers can use to manage local number porting themselves, a complete set of APIs for back-office integration, or as a managed service in which service providers can completely hand off their local number porting to ATL Communications to handle.
