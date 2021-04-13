BEND, Ore., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATL Communications, a leader in carrier-neutral telecommunication software and solutions, today announced it has released an enhanced version of its local number porting platform, PortControl, with an improved local service management system (LSMS) component, PortControl Sync, that will further make local number porting and management simple, fast, and reliable. The improved PortControl Sync marks another important step in telecommunication service providers' ability to fulfill the legally mandated process of local number wireline porting, with a platform that consolidates local number porting into one platform with one login, one set of APIs, one invoice, and one support call for every facet of local number porting.
Local number porting gives consumers the ability to keep their wireline phone number when switching from one service provider to another in the U.S. This fosters innovation among service providers in driving them to capture new customers and increases competition. However, since local number porting became mandated for consumers through the Telecommunications Act of 1996, there has been no standard or technologically efficient process for service providers to track down, exchange and update phone number records to complete local number ports.
"Local number porting remains one of the most complex of all processes for today's telecommunication service providers," said Mark Bilton-Smith, President, ATL Communications. "Performing this process is anything but modern or standardized, and usually involves multiple platforms, enormous resources and high operational costs that leave service providers, their employees, and their valued customers frustrated. Our commitment to continued enhancements that lead to one solution for everything porting will allow service providers to improve their level of service, save time when onboarding customers, eliminate tedious steps, and create a happier workplace for everyone involved."
One area that has been specifically improved in the newest version of PortControl is PortControl Sync, the local service management system (LSMS) component. An LSMS allows carriers to use data from the Number Portability Administration Center (NPAC), the system that supports number porting in the U.S. for the purposes of routing, rating and billing local calls.
"Utilizing the latest technology should improve your operational efficiency and reduce cost," said Hayes Nelson, Chief Revenue Officer, ATL Communications. "PortControl Sync has been designed to deliver LSMS data in a modern and reliable manner. PortControl Sync allows for LSMS dipping with APIs, or it can be set up on-premise to act as a local copy of the NPAC database. The real differentiation is that PortControl Sync only pushes the changes and updates to the local copy database. There's no need to schedule downloads at specific intervals; the system does that for you in real time."
Specifically, the new PortControl Sync provides these improved features:
- LSMS and location routing number (LRN) function that is available through an API or on-premise setup.
- For on-premise setups, the capability for real-time changes to be pushed to users every time the NPAC database is updated.
- Capability for PortControl APIs to be updated directly from the NPAC LRN database in real time.
- New PortControl Explore function that includes a new "LRN" field for LRN associated with a number directly within PortControl.
PortControl is offered as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that service providers can use to manage local number porting themselves, a complete set of APIs for back-office integration, or as a managed service in which service providers can completely hand off their local number porting to ATL Communications to handle.
ATL Communications
Staying on top of telecom trends in this complex, competitive industry is challenging – but it doesn't have to be. ATL Communications is A Thought Leader who serves businesses just like yours from a unique and different carrier-neutral perspective. We deliver industry solutions that are built for everyone. Our products, people, and carrier-neutral business model exist to level the playing field and empower your business in the modern, dynamic world we live in. For over 25 years, we built our reputation on trust. Our measurement of success is simple: your absolute confidence in managing your numbers.
Media Contact
ATL Communications, ATL Communications, 800-767-8464, pr@atlc.com
SOURCE ATL Communications