ATLANTA, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During a challenging 2020 that derailed the restaurant industry globally, Atlanta-based Hugo Posh, LLC was busy putting its head together with several well-known restaurant groups to launch its procurement technology SkilletWorks, which would ease some of the burden of doing business. With a simple scan and click of the button, chefs and managers can process food and liquor orders from their smartphone or tablet. Created in late 2019 by Hugo Posh LLC, a holding company with interests in technology, hospitality, and real estate, SkilletWorks, communicates directly to Food and Beverage operator's suppliers, creates, and processes orders through a product barcode, taking the manual process out of product orders, saving time and money. SkilletWorks was conceived in a restaurant on Canton Street in Roswell, GA when an owner expressed his dissatisfaction with how cumbersome it was to order from his suppliers. Fast forward 18 months, and SkilletWorks has taken off nationwide.
"This is a game-changer," says Hicham Azhari, co-owner of five restaurants in the metro Atlanta area, including Little Alley Steak. "Not only can I do all of my ordering with my iPhone without manual input, but this app also seamlessly connects with our accounting system, eliminating the need to input inventory receipts and payments into our back-office system."
The success of SkilletWorks has attracted the attention of several national restaurant chains, with Texas-based Twin Peaks and Florida-based cocktail concept, Blue Martini being amongst the first to jump on board. They join a list of highly regarded restaurant groups and independent concepts, including: Little Alley Steak, Concentrics Restaurants, TWO urban licks, RO Hospitality Group, Table & Main, Osteria Mattone, Coalition Food and Beverage, Char Koren Bar & Grill, Establishment, Maven Restaurant Group, South Main Kitchen, Butcher & Brew, Lapeer Seafood Market, Tocayo, and F&H Trading Group which includes multiple Salt Factory Pub locations. The quick adoption and growth of SkilletWork's customer base has warranted the burgeoning tech company to expand its headcount in sales and operations by 400 percent over the past 12 months and has also furthered the storyline of Atlanta emerging as a competitor to the once tech hotbed of Silicon Valley.
"We're proud to represent Atlanta and the 'grown here' tech companies," relates Scott Rosenblum, CEO, SkilletWorks.
SkilletWorks is supporting intrigued chefs and the restaurant industry while it gets rolling again, with a free three-month trial to see how the app will improve their procurement challenges. For more information on the app and pricing, visit http://www.skilletworks.com or call 404.614.0006.
