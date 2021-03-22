ATLANTA, Mar. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cumberland Group has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Top Workplaces. This marks the fourth year in a row the IT consultancy has made the annual list within the small company division. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
"Attracting and retaining trustworthy and positive employees is vital to our core values and longstanding commitment to building lasting and meaningful relationships with our clients," said Cumberland Group President and COO Joe Corbett. "Our team is among the best in the IT industry, and I'm proud of their continued dedication to doing whatever it takes for whatever's next."
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
About Cumberland Group
Based in Atlanta, Ga., Cumberland Group is the advisory and services firm companies turn to when their technology can't keep up with today's demands. We sit at the intersection of management consulting firms, technology manufacturers, VARS, and system integrators—a vantage that provides a broad perspective as we guide organizations making critical decisions for immediate improvement and long-term business goals. Our advice is tailored to our clients' goals; our integration, customized to their needs; and our solutions are developed specifically for their challenges. From strategic planning to precision execution, we do whatever it takes to help them prepare for whatever's next. Our combination of fresh perspective, deep resources, and turn-on-a-dime flexibility is why leading companies partner with Cumberland Group for their most challenging IT initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.cumberland.com, and follow us on Twitter @cumberlandGRP.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top 2021 Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
