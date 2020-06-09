ORLANDO, Fla., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic.Net was named the winner of two Stevie® Awards, Gold in the Healthcare Technology Solution category and Silver in the Cloud Platform category, in The 18th Annual American Business Awards®.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Atlantic.Net was nominated in the Healthcare Technology Solution category for HIPAA Compliant Server Hosting and Cloud Platform category.
"Since starting our business 25 years ago, we have always aimed to provide the best, most innovative solutions for our clients," said Marty Puranik, CEO of Atlantic.Net. "This year is a poignant time for businesses to navigate, particularly in the healthcare tech sector, so we are thrilled to receive this prestigious honor from the American Business Awards."
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Atlantic.Net
Atlantic.Net is a global cloud services provider with over 25 years of experience, specializing in managed and non-managed Windows, Linux, and FreeBSD VPS hosting solutions. With a focus on security, compliance, and simplifying the user experience, Atlantic.Net provides business-class dedicated and cloud hosting solutions, backed by 24/7/365 support through their global data centers located in New York, London, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Ashburn, and Orlando.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
