DALLAS, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genmega, Inc., a worldwide ATM and kiosk manufacturer, announced today the introduction of a patent-pending UV Light sanitizing solution for keypads that will help fight the spread of infectious disease and reassure users the machine they are using is safe.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ATM and financial kiosks industries' need to provide a safe and reassuring user experience, Genmega developed Vscan™, a unique Encrypting PIN Pad (EPP) sanitizing solution that kills up to 99 percent of viruses and bacteria automatically, in a single pass.
"From the moment we realized the magnitude of the crisis facing the industry, Genmega worked tirelessly to create a solution that would reassure consumers of the safety of ATMs and kiosks," said Wes Dunn, Genmega Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We did the research, worked with various agencies to ensure effectiveness as well as consumer safety, and created a cost-effective product that will benefit the industry for years to come."
Dunn explains how it works. Ten seconds after each transaction, Vscan automatically disinfects the surface of the keypad that users touch to help mitigate the spread of viruses and bacteria. Using an array of UV-C lights through a process that does not expose users to the light, Vscan sterilizes the keypad. Vscan also protects users from moving parts via a torque-sensitive mechanism that stops and restarts the process if any interruption or blockage occurs.
Complimentary software updates will further reduce risk to users by allowing them to conduct the entire transaction using only the keypad, eliminating the need for users to touch other buttons that are not automatically sanitized.
To see how Vscan works, click here to watch the video. Scheduled to be released this Fall, Vscan will be available as an option with new ATMs and kiosks, and available as an upgrade kit for most Genmega models in the field. Pre-orders are now being accepted. Visit Genmega.com, kiosk.genmega.com or call 1 (510) 314-8225 to find what Genmega can do for your business.
