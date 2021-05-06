Atma Global is an award-winning developer and publisher of innovative global learning solutions focusing on countries, cultures, and global business topics for the corporate, education, and travel markets. The firm launched Atma Insights, an award-winning subscription-based streaming service offering global users access to an expanding proprietary library of curated learning videos on cultures, countries, and global business topics. (https://www.atmainsights.com/) (PRNewsfoto/Atma Global)