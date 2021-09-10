KYOTO, Japan, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With it hard to travel and go places due to the pandemic, there is increasing need to make the most of time at home, and be relieved of the stress of remote work. Atmoph Window 2 is enjoying popularity as a way to alleviate frustration at not being able to get out, and to take a break from the stresses of working from home, by viewing any of the over 1,200 Views available from around the world.
The most recent update adds Atmoph's unique App features such as "Calendar", "Weather", and "Today" so users can make the most of the Window's large 27-inch screen. Users can also sync with Google Calendar and set up alarms and specific actions at specified times of the day with the Daily Routines feature. Features can then be set to suit each user's needs, leading to an increase in productivity and relief from some of the burdens of working from home.
Main Features of the Upgrade
Google Calendar sync, Weather, and Today App Features
Atmoph's unique Apps such as "Calendar", "Weather", and "Today" have been added to make the most of the Window's large 27" screen. It can sync with Google Calendar, so users can share their schedule with their family, or schedule meetings and manage progress at work. Appointments entered on their smartphone while away from home also come up on the Window, so family members can share their appointments in a timely manner even when away. We are planning to add more Apps in the future, the things that Atmoph Window 2 enables one to do grow by the day.
Daily Routines Feature
Users can set the actions they like, such as the alarm feature, volume, display brightness, On/Off switch, at the time of day they choose. This feature is also useful for checking a schedule on the calendar before leaving in the morning, or for reminding of the start and end time of work while working remotely. There are seven different alarm sounds, and Atmoph Window 2 | Star Wars includes five further additional exclusive alarm sounds.
Learn the Latest from Atmoph on What's New
Users can now view all the latest information updates from Atmoph about their Atmoph Window 2, including useful hints and campaigns, new Views that have been added, and notifications on new features.
About Atmoph Window 2
Atmoph Window 2 brings a sense of freedom and relaxation to rooms with over 1,200 original Views all shot in either 4K or 6K resolution with surround sound. Atmoph received a total 100 million yen in funding through crowd funding campaigns via Indiegogo and Makuake in 2019.
Now, as remote work becomes the new normal across the world, Atmoph Window 2 is enjoying huge popularity in Japan and overseas, as a way to enjoy work with a sense of the holiday spirit. Moreover, as more time is spent at home, family members can enjoy time together with the Views from their Window, while making new travel plans and reminiscing on previous journeys.
Media Contact
Chikako Kato, Atmoph Inc., +81 757446227, contact@atmoph.com
SOURCE Atmoph Inc.