BEAVERTON, Ore., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corporate Vision Magazine has announced the winners of the 2021 Technology Innovator Awards, and has selected Beaverton-based Atmosera as a winner in the category for Best Cloud Computing App Management Automation Solutions Provider.
The Corporate Vision award criteria references that innovation is the true driver of the technological landscape. The basis for award recognition continues to mention that it is "through the efforts of companies both large and small that the business world can continue to grow, exceed expectations and, ultimately evolve. It's also true that the technology sector is a behemoth that never stops moving. If a company wants to excel, they need to be dynamic and adaptive, with one eye always cast to the future."
"We are thrilled to have received this award," said Jon Thomsen, CEO of Atmosera. "Being recognized by Corporate Vision means that we have overcome the challenges of 2020, and have continued to find ways to innovate across our service offerings to support our customers as technology support demands evolve across industries."
Corporate Vision launched the Technology Innovator Awards to recognize all companies that are helping – in whatever way they can – to deliver change through innovation, expertise and creativity.
Awards Coordinator Katherine Benton took a moment to discuss the success of those recognized in this year's program: "Now in its sixth year, the Technology Innovator Awards have only grown to encompass a plethora of businesses to showcase their individual achievements and successes in the technology sphere. I offer my sincere congratulations to all who have been recognized, and hope you have a delightful rest of the year ahead."
Atmosera, a Microsoft Gold Partner, is in the upper echelon of Azure infrastructure service providers, and a top-tier application-oriented professional services provider. We can assess, architect, deploy, and manage highly scalable, secure, and performant Azure infrastructures while also developing, re-factoring, or modernizing applications and data estates to leverage Azure services. Both application and infrastructure strategies need to be aligned to create an optimal, high fidelity, extremely performant experience.
We can now assist clients from both vantage points and truly elevate and accelerate the investment in their applications, the value to their end-users, and the worth of their business. Together, we cover the full spectrum of application, data estate, and infrastructure services.
