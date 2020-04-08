AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the worldwide leader in streaming TV for businesses – known for its network of entertaining content channels (including CHIVE TV) – today announced its new Corona Care initiative to help its diverse clientele of bars, restaurants, gyms, and other businesses weather the storm of COVID-19. Kicking off April 1st and continuing through the end of April (at least), Atmosphere will waive all standard customer fees.
"The message we've been communicating to all of our partners is very simple: we're all in this together and we have your back," explained Leo Resig, Co-founder and CEO of Atmosphere. "The only way we'll get through these trying times is by leaning on each other and uniting as one family. We'll be there for our community of businesses during this crisis and we'll be there with them to celebrate when it's finally over."
With COVID-19 affecting certain areas of the country more heavily than others, there's cautious optimism that the worst waves of the virus could begin to recede by the end of April. Resig and team plan to continually evaluate the situation as it unfolds and are 100% committed to providing help and support as long as necessary.
In the meantime, and as part of the Corona Care initiative, Atmosphere will waive both the $20/month fee for clients using its Basic Customer Plan, as well as the $50/month fee for clients using its Pro Customer Plan. In all, Atmosphere will be waiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees for its customers. Additionally, all Atmosphere customers on the Basic Plan can try Pro Plan for free through end of April ($50+ value) by emailing a request to: proupgrade@atmosphere.tv. Among other benefits, the Pro Plan gives customers access to a digital signage tool allowing businesses to run their own promotions alongside Atmosphere content.
Atmosphere offers 21 audio-optional channels such as CHIVE TV, Red Bull TV, X Games TV, America's Funniest Videos TV, Quick Take by Bloomberg, among other channels (the full list is available at: https://www.atmosphere.tv/channels). Atmosphere is currently streaming on TVs in over 8,000 restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues – playing over 130k hours per day in aggregate. The network has grown 2.5x since the start of 2019 and is currently adding approximately 800 new venues per month.
"Atmosphere has filled a critical void in streaming programming, providing family-friendly content channels that lift spirits and put smiles on faces during a time when people need exactly that," said Atmosphere Co-founder and President, John Resig. "Further, it's unlikely that sports programming will resume the moment our businesses come back to life, and so until then Atmosphere will help fill that gap, delivering fun content for an entertainment-starved population."
Through Atmosphere's ad-supported platform, brands can reach highly-targeted audiences, particularly younger demographics, who are much more difficult to reach through traditional advertising mediums. According to Nielsen, a typical four-week Atmosphere ad campaign generates 69 million impressions. Atmosphere has spent the last year bolstering its advertising offering that includes granular targeting of audience segments, attribution and retargeting capabilities.
About Atmosphere
Atmosphere is the worldwide leader in streaming TV for businesses, offering 21 original and partner TV channels. The platform has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses, consumers and advertisers. The platform also provides a digital signage feature for businesses to run their house promotions within the content. The business was incubated within Chive Media Group and spun out in 2019. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.
