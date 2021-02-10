SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Technology Network (ATN), a leader in the tech optics industry has released its OTS LT Series, the newest addition to the thermal HD monoculars family of thermal imaging optics. If there's one tool that every devoted hunter should have with them at all times during their excursion, it would unquestionably be ATN's newly redesigned thermal handheld scanner. With this latest addition to a hunter's kit, the search for game will be much faster and more efficient and no longer be daunting and time consuming.
The OTS LT has been redesigned from top to bottom and now uses the new Obsidian LT Core and cutting-edge sensors for sharp, crisp, images with extended ranges. This thermal handheld scanner is lighter and has an exceedingly long lasting internal battery. Slim and ergonomic, it will fit perfectly in any hunter's hand, that reduces the need to carry heavy equipment to search for the target.
The new battery uses a proprietary power management system that will keep users in the field all day and night, without the need to use single use batteries. This is the ultimate tool that maximizes field time use while searching for game. With this tool, recovery efforts will seem effortless and finding game will no longer be frustrating, while always keeping the challenge alive. Not only that, search and recovery operations will also be quicker and more efficient.
ATN fully recognizes that the best part of hunting is the chase, and being able to find the desired target is key. Hunters are sure to up their game and add to the thrill by integrating the OTS LT series handheld thermal scanner into their next adventure.
Founded in 1995, ATN continues to innovate and bring to market new technologies as the leading tech optics company in the industry. Catering to hunters, outdoors enthusiasts, military and law enforcement professionals, our production capacity has increased and now we are serving customers from two locations. To find out more about OTS LT and ATN's other products, visit http://www.atncorp.com or call at 1-800-910-2862 Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 4:30 pm PST. Visit ATNs Facebook page, Youtube, and Instagram.
