SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ATN Corp
Steve Lemenov – Director of Marketing
P: 650-989-5113
A: 1341 San Mateo Ave.
South San Francisco, CA 94080
ATN Launches the Industry's First Optic Upgrade Program
American Technology Network (ATN), a leader in the tech optic industry, is launching the industry's first upgrade program for rifle scopes. Like a phone upgrade program, ATN is launching a portal on May 18, 2021, that customers who have bought the legacy X-Sight 2 HD Day/Night Scope or X-Sight 4K Pro can be used to trade the product in for a brand new X-Sight 4K Pro Scope or Customers can choose a premium Mossy Oak Bottomland, Break-Up Country, or Elements Terra camouflage pattern. Through the online portal, customers can select the product they wish to trade in, and ATN will provide them with an instant credit to use towards their purchase of a new scope. ATN sends the customer their newly purchased scope alongside a box and a return shipping label for their older scope. Currently, no other optics provider has established such a program for their customers, continuing to differentiate ATN from the competition.
The availability of Mossy Oak camouflage patterns is thanks to the partnership between ATN and Mossy Oak. Mossy Oak is an industry-leading camouflage developer, providing patterns that allow customers to customize their hunting gear to their unique environment to increase effectiveness. While premium patterns typically cost extra, ATN makes Mossy Oak patterns available for no additional cost when purchasing their rifle scopes.
This program is a continuation of ATN's mission to bring feature-rich rifle scopes to the market. Innovation is central to ATN, and this program allows the company to continue to deliver the highest quality products to its customers.
About ATN: American Technology Network is an industry leader, innovative producer of rifle scopes for the 21st century. Founded in 1995, ATN has come to be known for dependable, quality products that enhance their customer's hunting experience and connect with the desires of hunting enthusiasts.
Scopes are user-friendly with Smart features, like allowing users to record video footage of their hunting experience. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series, ThOR LT series, and the ABL series. To learn more about ATN and see the full details of ATN's products, visit http://www.atncorp.com or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
Media Contact
ATN Corp, American Network Technologies Corporation, +1 6509895113, vayn.marc.amz@gmail.com
SOURCE American Network Technologies Corporation