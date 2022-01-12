DORAL, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Technology Network (ATN), a leader in the tech optic industry, is a recipient of the 2022 NRA Golden Bullseye Award for the ATN ThOR 4 Thermal Riflescope. 2022 marks the 20th year the NRA has awarded the Golden Bullseye for industry-leading products in shooting sports. NRA publication editors annually award the Golden Bullseye to firearm products in various categories that best offer a combination of utility, innovation, reliability, outstanding performance, and consumer value. For 2022, the ThOR 4 scope has been named the American Hunter Optic of the year. Criteria to be chosen for a Golden Bullseye Award include perceived value to consumers, designed in a style suited to the enthusiasts of the hunting and shooting industry, met or exceeded performance expectations in the field, innovative design and function, among other requirements to be considered.
The ThOR 4 Thermal Riflescope is ATN's flagship scope in the company's lineup of hunting thermal scopes. The ThOR 4 is designed specifically for professional hunters who need superior functionality and industry-leading features. The ThOR thermal scope has a 16-hour battery life and a 4th generation sensor that supports dynamic range conditions. Hunters are always prepared with ThOR 4's smooth zoom and electronic compass. A smart range finder easily gauges target distances, while the scope includes video recording, Bluetooth, and WiFi to share your perfect hunt easily.
The NRA Golden Bullseye Award is an award given yearly by the National Rifle Association to the top firearms manufacturer in America. The NRA has been around since 1871 and is a progun organization that defends Second Amendment rights and holds gun safety programs. With over five million members, the NRA is one of the largest pro-gun organizations in the world. In a time of unprecedented ammunition and firearm innovation, winning this award in its 20th year is all the more special for those at ATN behind the creation of the ThOR 4.
About ATN: American Technology Network is an industry leader, innovative producer of rifle scopes for the 21st century. Founded in 1995, ATN has come to be known for dependable, quality products that enhance their customer's hunting experience and connect with the desires of hunting enthusiasts. Scopes are user-friendly with Smart features, like allowing users to record video footage of their hunting experience. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series, ThOR LT series, and the ABL series. To learn more about ATN and see the full details of ATN's products, visit http://www.atncorp.com or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram
