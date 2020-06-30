JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Sciences Corporation, provider of the ATOM treasury management solution, today announced that OneMain Financial is live with J.P. Morgan's Treasury Services API service for real-time connectivity between ATOM and J.P. Morgan.
OneMain Financial, a client of both Financial Sciences Corporation and J.P. Morgan, is a leading consumer finance company with a 100-year track record of high-quality origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans. The integration of ATOM with the J.P. Morgan API provides OneMain Financial with instant cash visibility and real-time, on-demand reporting on cash balances and transactions across all its bank account activity.
"Real-time cash reporting is a cash management multiplier," said Steven J. DeLutri, CTP, Assistant Treasurer, OneMain Financial. "With ATOM and the J.P. Morgan API we can manage our intraday positions with ease, improve liquidity forecasting, automate cash concentration and pooling and lower our overall cash usage. The combined effort of our service providers has given us an elegant solution that has surpassed expectations."
Treasury departments with instant, self-service access to live cash information are in a better position to optimize their use of cash and to improve liquidity.
"Managing liquidity is always important, but in times of high economic uncertainty, it is essential," said Alf Newlin, CEO of Financial Sciences. "Integrating with J.P. Morgan's Treasury Services API suite enables us to deliver this capability in real time helping our customers achieve superior risk and liquidity management throughout their treasury operations."
"Open banking is driving better bank experiences for our customers," said Sairam Rangachari, Global Head of Digital Channels and Open Banking, J.P. Morgan. "The work with OneMain Financial is a great example of how our APIs have enabled them to better manage their treasury reporting capabilities, gaining access to the critical information they need for efficient cash management and enhanced customer service."
About OneMain Financial
OneMain Financial has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With over 1500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its 9,000 team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.
About Financial Sciences Corporation
Founded in 1987, Financial Sciences Corporation is a trusted provider of ATOM, a suite of solutions for treasury operations, risk management and corporate governance used by multinational corporations and financial institutions around the globe. For more information, please visit www.fisci.com.
