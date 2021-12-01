ST. LOUIS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atomation® | IoT Innovators Bronze Award Winner
IoT Innovators has announced the winners of the annual IoT Innovators awards. Atomation was selected as the Bronze Award Winner in the IoT Hardware - Commercial and Industrial category.
Atomation gives the approximately 85% of unconnected, legacy equipment and devices a voice. Traditional automation systems use a series of wired sensors to send information to a central computer for processing, analysis, and decision making. This approach is complex and expensive, requiring detailed architecture and specialized skills. Atomation turns this model on its head by using battery-powered devices, called Atoms, that not only sense their environment but also make independent decisions on what they see. If something is not normal, they will immediately communicate the information wirelessly to the Atomation cloud. If things are normal, however, the Atoms stay silent, minimizing operator distraction and conserving power. This approach eliminates the need for complex architectures, wires, and specialized skills, radically reducing the cost and time associated with implementation, opening the IoT to field-deployed devices as diverse as motors, pumps, utility poles, and transformers.
Given the cost and flexibility, the Atomation solution is a perfect "off the shelf" technology where it provides the wireless sensing and information backbone for solutions targeting outage/downtime reduction and performance monitoring across a variety of industries and devices.
"This recognition validates the hard work the team has done over the last year to further develop and expand the Atomation platform. Because of the simplicity of installation, our customers realize immediately the initial benefits of adding their legacy equipment to the IoT. The sensing capabilities then deliver threshold-based alerts that allow operators to focus on the specific needs of their equipment, reducing outages and downtime," said Steve Hassell, Atomation's CEO. "The data captured gives our customers more tools to evaluate machine performance through look-alike comparisons, power consumption analysis, and performance over time, extending the value of the platform beyond the alerts delivered when machinery and equipment begins to malfunction."
From the IoT Innovators team: "We applaud this year's winners, who are doing so much more than just connecting things; they're effectively enabling users to make considered, data-driven decisions about the valuable resources we share across communities."
Atomation, founded in Tel Aviv and now with headquarters in St. Louis, MO, is a business-to-business solutions company that uses an innovative Internet of Things (IoT) platform and processes to connect existing, in-field, legacy objects and assets to the internet. Focused on making the data gathered by intelligent sensors into useful and actionable information, Atomation solves problems differently with affordable and simple solutions that allow businesses to transform operations and optimize their bottom line. Atomate it!®
