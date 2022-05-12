Fast Company's sixth annual awards honor the products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are driving change, tackling issues from climate change to inequality, and so much more.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atomic, the investing-as-a-service platform for fintechs, banks, and credit unions, is among the winners of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards announced today. The Awards honor a range of companies and projects, from clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises. Atomic was selected for recognition in the Impact Investing Category.
Atomic's investing platform bridges the divide between Main Street and Wall Street by enabling consumer finance companies worldwide to offer best-in-class investing experiences without the burden of developing in-house regulatory, operational, and compliance expertise. The Atomic platform's reach is global, bringing tools such as ESG investing and direct indexing to humans everywhere from Lagos to Kansas City. This has a transformative economic impact on both individuals and their communities, creating a positive cycle of wealth creation that disrupts economic barriers to progress.
Fast Company's recognition in its Impact Investing category underscores the importance of Atomic's mission to make wealth-building accessible for everyone. Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.
"Atomic is honored to have been recognized by Fast Company in its World Changing Ideas Awards," says David Dindi, CEO of Atomic. "We believe Atomic's work is changing the world by harnessing the strength of powerful wealth-building tools for human progress and economic empowerment."
Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.
"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
About Atomic
Atomic enables consumer-facing fintechs to integrate wealth management and trading into their products in a frictionless way. Using the Atomic platform, companies can launch engaging investing experiences without the burden of developing in-house regulatory, operational, and compliance expertise. Businesses powered by Atomic can offer their customers cutting-edge investing capabilities such as ethical investing, direct indexing, and tax-loss harvesting. The company recently announced its Series A round backed by QED Partners, Anthemis, SoftBank, and Y Combinator.
