vFairs is proud to announce and to host the Atos Virtual Inhouse Day, an online event dedicated to introducing pre-students, students and graduates to Atos. During this event, you will be able to virtually walk through the doors of the global leader in IT services and to discover its activities and impact around the world: Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and Americas.
SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs is proud to announce and to host the Atos Virtual Inhouse Day, an online event dedicated to introducing pre-students, students and graduates to Atos. During this event, you will be able to virtually walk through the doors of the global leader in IT services and to discover its activities and impact around the world: Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and Americas.
As a student or a young professional, you will have access to the numerous possibilities offered by this event. In total, you can visit 9 different booths in which you will be able to:
- Be the CEO of your own career: get insight on how to drive your career and find job opportunities that fit your profile and apply with your CV through the platform. Atos offers positions in various fields such as IT, Sales, Engineering, HR or Communications.
- Discover Atos' cutting-edge topics such as Decarbonization, Cybersecurity, Quantum… presented by real Experts who contribute to Atos' excellence worldwide.
Among these topics, you will find a keynote on the theme of "Fighting Climate Change by Building Sustainable Software" presented by an Atos Lead PSAP Solution Architect.
- Know more about Atos' values and commitment to offer a great place to work for everyone: Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility are among the core topics. The Global Director for Employee Experience provides you a detailed presentation on "Activism and Company Culture" at Atos.
- Download unique content related to Atos' activities, locations and opportunities that you won't find anywhere else: videos, presentations, keynotes, testimonials from graduates and interns.
This event offers a complete and immersive experience into the universe of Atos. It is free of access and open until 30th April, 2022. You can access the platform by registering here: https://atosvirtualinhouse.vfairs.com/
If you are looking for opportunities, this is the online place to be!
Media Contact
Brianne Snell, vFairs, 519-215-3854, brianne@vfairs.com
Quentin Guichard, Atos, 519-215-3854, quentin.guichard.external@atos.net
SOURCE vFairs