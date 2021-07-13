HONG KONG, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today ATOWAK launched a Kickstarter campaign for two new mechanical watches inspired by supercars. The ETTORE Drift (MSRP $1,199 USD is the premium model of the series that features a four-arm wandering hour time display and is available starting at $549 USD for the first 24 hours of the campaign. The ETTORE Lite (MSRP $649 USD) is a retrograde watch that forgoes the wandering arm, opting instead for a classic time display with a similar racecar aesthetic, and will be available on launch day for $299 USD.
Wandering hour timepieces are typically reserved for high-end luxury watches as the complexity involved in creating this dedicated movement and its time-indicating system tends to push the price beyond $10,000. To make wandering hour watches accessible to more people, ATOWAK has devoted more than three years of development to create their own exclusive custom movement.
ETTORE Drift has 12 rotating hour indicators (three per arm) that work in synchronicity, sweeping the dial with a finely crafted aluminum cross arm structure that moves across a minute index to precisely tell the time. The watch's movement is built upon MIYOTA 9015, which has been redesigned for the custom four-arm time display.
"At ATOWAK, our focus is to always push the boundaries of style and provide our community with watches that are totally unique," said ATOWAK CEO, Johnny Deng. "We found our inspiration for ETTORE in the world of supercars and racing. The bold lines and sensation of speed found in the fastest cars informed the subtle curves of our watch and its intriguing method of indicating the time subverts the concept of traditional mechanical watches."
Both the Drift and Lite models' numerals, hands, and profile curves are illuminated with Swiss Super-LumiNova, which glows in low-light conditions to replicate the feeling of driving at night in the driving cabin of a car. The watches' unique racetrack-shaped case is made of 316L stainless steel that is created through a series of 20 pressings and 50 fine processing steps. Each case is individually numbered and water-resistant to 100 feet (30 meters).
"ETTORE achieves the delicate balance of engineering excellence along with cutting-edge style," continued Deng. "Inside and out, we have worked to ensure that every detail of ETTORE Drift and Lite are meticulously perfected to the highest standards."
Combined with an Italian leather strap, the watches are as comfortable for daily wear as they are suitable for special occasions. With a quick-release system, ETTORE allows wearers to replace the strap with different color options to customize their style. Production is limited to 500 sets for each of its five color editions worldwide and each watch is individually numbered to uniquely identify it. Both models come with a two-year international warranty.
The estimated delivery date of the ETTORE series is November 2021. Media wishing to interview their personnel should contact PR agent Jackson Wightman.
Media Contact
Jackson Wightman
Proper Propaganda
SOURCE ATOWAK