MANHATTAN, N.Y., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG a tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ATSG to their 2020 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list acknowledges the top tier of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size. These organizations have differentiated themselves as premier solution providers, earning multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from the industry's most prestigious technology providers.
Each year, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-centric technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these elite designations — enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support are chosen to represent this list.
ATSG's commitment to offering the highest level of technical expertise to their clients, is illustrated in the number of accreditations their technical team holds. ATSG requires their technical team to continually keep their certifications active, to ensure up to date knowledge of all required systems and solutions. As the clients' priorities continue to evolve with technology, ATSG's primary goal is to continue to promote thought leadership and solutions around the latest IT solutions available.
"Solution providers that continue to pursue vendor certifications and extend their skill sets across various technologies and IT practices are proving their commitment to delivering the greatest business value to their customers through an incomparable level of service," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Our CRN Tech Elite 250 list recognizes leading solution providers with expansive technical knowledge and esteemed certifications for exactly that reason."
"As an integral part of our innovation and people development strategies, ATSG maintains and is continually developing elevated levels of technical and operational expertise across our rediManage, rediSecure and rediTech Business Units and is pleased to receive this recognition from CRN," said Anthony D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG. "Our client's business and technology requirements are constantly evolving and our commitment to technical proficiency, training and certifications allows us to engage them for optimal client experiences and outcomes."
The Tech Elite 250 list is featured in the February issue of CRN, and online at www.CRN.com/TechElite250.
About ATSG
ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, and rediSecure, which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world class IT operations.
ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York. For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at www.atsg.net, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook
©2020 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Contact:
Elizabeth Kubycheck
ATSG
Ekubycheck@atsg.net
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
jhogan@thechannelcompany.com