MCLEAN, Va., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain, LLC, a leading digital solutions firm, today announced that it has been named Public Sector Catalyst Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions. This award is part of the annual Red Hat North American Partner Awards, which aim to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization.
Attain was honored for its dedication to providing innovative open source solutions to customers in the public sector. Specifically, Attain, LLC was recognized for success in delivering total solutions to customers through unique partnerships with Red Hat and other ecosystem partners.
"Attain's recognition as the Red Hat Public Sector Catalyst Partner of the Year reinforces to the market that Attain is a leading-edge digital solutions firm," said Attain President and COO Manish Agarwal. "We are honored to receive this award and look forward to continuing to work together to deliver innovation, IT modernization, and transformation to our clients."
Red Hat's North American Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for their dedication to successfully delivering innovative open source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2019 across several categories that span Red Hat's open source portfolio and their dedication to delivering customer success. Attain also received the Red Hat Public Sector Business Transformation Partner of the Year Award in 2018.
"Attain is a valued channel partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award," said Paul Smith, Red Hat Senior Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector, North America. "We look forward to our continued strategic partnership with Attain, helping them provide the best in open source solutions to their clients."
About Attain
Based in McLean, Va., Attain is a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm comprised of innovative problem solvers who disrupt the status quo to change the world and improve the lives of those they serve. Powered by extreme automation, Attain leverages a holistic, agile, secure, and customer-centered approach to digital transformation, advancing our clients' missions across the government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit landscapes. For more information, please visit attain.com.
