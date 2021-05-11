SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were recently announced, honoring the businesses, policies, projects and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice or economic inequality.
Atticus— the first and only probate and estate settlement mobile app, is honored to announce the recognition of being a finalist within the App Category and honorable mention among "On the Rise" businesses from around the world by Fast Company.
Bringing a close to the personal and financial life of a loved one is a universal need, yet surprisingly few people have affordable access to the resources needed to easily manage the overwhelming burden of responsibilities.
Atticus empowers families and their advisors through the necessary steps of navigating probate and settling an estate with confidence and peace of mind. Without Atticus, the typical family spends an average of 513 hours and $14,225 over the course of 12+ months working to interpret one's wishes, close financial accounts, manage distribution of assets and coordinate ongoing communication across family members often with many advisors involved. Atticus drives transparency and affordability among family members and advisors across the U.S. and Canada.
Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 Winners, more than 400 finalists and more than 800 honorable mentions - with Health and Wellness, AI & data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, pandemic response, politics, technology, and more. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
"Everyone leaves a legacy. We're on a mission to modernize the way families navigate life after the death of a loved one," said Ben Hopf, Atticus CEO. "We're honored to be recognized among the likes of innovators and teams impacting the world as we continue to drive empowerment, transparency and harmony into a process that has historically been known to create friction and stress among surviving family members."
Fast Company's Summer 2021 issue showcases the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges."There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."
About Atticus
Atticus is a fintech company committed to empowering families through the process of bringing a close to the financial life of a loved one. It's groundbreaking probate & estate settlement product is a comprehensive, all-in-one platform that combines personalized guidance with intuitive, easy-to-use tools allowing families and their advisors to save time and money by navigating the estate settlement and inheritance process together. Atticus is available nationally across the United States and Canada, and is backed by a passionate team of industry experts including tax, legal, financial and fiduciary professionals.
About the World Changing Ideas Awards
World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
