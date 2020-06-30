MEMPHIS, Tennessee, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC Markets: ATWT), a US-based technology company specializing in child safety, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to a new office park just outside of Memphis, in order to support the rapid growth of the Company's operations.
The new state-of-the-art facility in the Southwind Office Plaza will enable the Company to better serve its growing customer base, as it seeks to make several strategic acquisitions during 2020. The 2200 square foot space is a substantial upgrade from the Company's prior office, and will provide its staff with enhanced creativity, for optimal productivity, as ATWT offers its expanded line of new technology products for the first time.
"ATWEC's relocation provides us with the opportunity to consolidate our staff in a modern and efficient new facility, and really accommodates our aggressive expansion plans," said Company Secretary Darnell Stitts. "We are scheduled to move during the last week of July, and get settled in during August."
The Company's Board has been busy making several changes, as it will implement a new multi-platform branding and advertising campaign, geared to draw attention to ATWEC's mission of "Around The World Educating Children" – and saving lives.
Alex Wiley, the Company's founder and CEO, explained "We decided to take this opportunity to think about our 'brand' – that is, what do we stand for, and what is important to us? The answer was clear, to never leave a child behind, and to provide parents with ongoing peace-of-mind. That will make the world a better place, especially during these difficult times."
The Company has engaged a consulting firm to redesign its corporate website at www.atwec.com, in order to better project these breakthrough developments. The site will showcase the Company's new products and services, and have e-commerce tools to enable school and day care customers to obtain key information and upgrades quickly and easily. The Company anticipates the new website improvements to "go live" sometime in early July.
Shareholders and other investors can find the disclosure related to the Company's relocation and new branding campaign on the OTC Markets website, as well as the Company's restructured website, www.atwec.com.
About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: ATWT): ATWEC Technologies, Inc. is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979. ATWT has developed three unique child safety devices which protect children while they are being transported, both to and from schools, events, and homes, and gives parents and administrators 'peace of mind'. ATWT has been issued patent number 7,646,288, B2 for its KV-3 system by the US patent office, and its business model is associated with legislation designed to mandate these systems for school and other vehicles, on a state-by-state basis. The KV-3 and the Kiddie Alert™ backup systems are currently being sold to customers across the globe. The company recently announced their new "state of the art" KV-4 platform which uses RFID technology and their new cloud-based system to easily track children on vehicles to and from home. The Company also recently announced its KV-X product which used ultra-violet rays to sanitize a bus or van from bacteria and pathogens. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "ATWT", and the Company's website is www.atwec.com.
