NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global cloud-based, machine learning, ID verification and authentication platform, recently signed with the leading iGaming Supplier Aspire Global to provide real-time automated verification. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, allowing Aspire Global to validate age requirements faster, prevent fraud, and establish trusted brands within a burgeoning multi-billion-dollar gaming industry.
"To serve the needs of our gaming partners across the globe, we are continuously updating our platform with new features relating to regulation and ongoing compliance," said Gilad Naim, Risk & Compliance Director. "Today's digital environment demands an innovative and reliable solution like AU10TIX in order to grow and scale our business globally."
"Gaming is growing fast and regulatory requirements are changing rapidly, the need for real-time identity verification services is paramount. We are proud to be Aspire Global's ID Verification Partner, and are thrilled to increase our expansion in the gaming industry. Our ambition is to enable global businesses to provide safer services from onboarding and throughout the customer journey," said Ron Atzmon, CEO, AU10TIX.
About AU10TIX
AU10TIX is providing critical infrastructure that enables companies and their customers to operate efficiently and responsibly in today's digital world. Over the last decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred solution for customer onboarding and customer verification automation. The company's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, allowing companies to onboard faster, prevent fraud, meet compliance mandates, and importantly, establish trust with their customers. AU10TIX recently announced $80M investment from TPG and Oak ft/hc to fuel growth and innovation. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. For more information, visit AU10TIX.Com
About Aspire Global
Founded in 2005, Aspire Global offers a comprehensive iGaming solution for operators and white labels, including a complete suite of services for casino and sportsbook, multilingual CRM, payments and risk control, support call center, VIP management, acquisition optimization and a robust, market-leading platform. Aspire Global operates in several regulated markets including Denmark, Ireland, Malta, Portugal, Sweden and the UK. Aspire Global is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under ASPIRE. Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399. Please visit www.aspireglobal.com/investor
