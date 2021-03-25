AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auctane, home of the world's leading e-commerce shipping solutions, today announced its recognition as one of the 2021 Top Workplaces in the USA, an inaugural list from Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program's 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.
Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for organizations with more than 150 employees and operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback, with results calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.
Auctane's competitive salaries and excellent benefits including unlimited PTO, health, vision, and dental coverage, and an employee stock purchase plan, as well as continued investment in employee development and well-being with perks such as education reimbursement and performance bonuses, earned the company a spot on the Top Workplaces USA list.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for
organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
"Our commitment to providing Auctane employees with a healthy work-life balance and benefits that emphasize career development helps us attract, retain, and engage an incredible team, one that is dedicated to always going the extra mile for our customers," said Bryan Jones, Chief Operating Officer, Auctane. "For Auctane to be included on the inaugural Top Workplaces USA list is a great honor."
This recognition follows Auctane's recent placement on the 2020 Top Austin Workplaces list by Austin American-Statesman, as well as ShipStation's Top Austin Workplaces recognition in both 2017 and 2018.
About Auctane
Every day, the complex challenges of global shipping and logistics bring growing pains that fast-growing online brands struggle to negotiate. Getting products into the hands of customers quickly and affordably is a challenge for most. At Auctane, we serve and champion these merchants every day. Our software stack solves shipping and logistics problems that arise as merchants scale, so they can focus their time, energy, and resources on what matters most. Auctane is a team of shipping and software experts with a passion for helping merchants move their ideas, dreams and innovations around the globe. The Auctane family includes ShipStation, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, and ShippingEasy. Our partners include Amazon, UPS, USPS, eBay, BigCommerce, Shopify, WooCommerce, and Walmart. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP), Auctane is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in St. Louis, London, and Sydney.
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
