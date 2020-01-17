LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold more than $7 million (gross auction proceeds) in agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 3,200 bidders from 49 states and 18 countries took part in the January 15th auction, with more than 700 items sold. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
January 8th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $7+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 3,200+
Total assets sold: 700+
2014 John Deere 8320R
Sold Price: $177,100 (USD)
Seller: JW Equipment LLC
View Auction Result
2018 John Deere 1795
Sold Price: $140,100 (USD)
Seller: JW Equipment LLC
View Auction Result
2013 Case IH Magnum 315
Sold Price: $79,100 (USD)
Seller: Elting Auction Co.
View Auction Result
2006 Caterpillar 12H VHP Plus
Sold Price: $60,308 (USD)
Seller: Midwest Auction Pros
View Auction Result
2013 Volvo L70G
Sold Price: $61,200 (USD)
Seller: Hooper Farms Equipment LLC
View Auction Result
2016 Bobcat T870
Sold Price: $53,000 (USD)
Seller: Foiles Auction
View Auction Result
2015 Peterbilt 389
Sold Price: $68,200 (USD)
Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC
View Auction Result
2007 Kenworth T300
Sold Price: $41,600 (USD)
Seller: Trucks Time, LLC
View Auction Result
2014 Peterbilt 348
Sold Price: $37,100 (USD)
Seller: Triple R Sales LLC
View Auction Result
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
