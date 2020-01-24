LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold more than $9 million (gross auction proceeds) in agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 4,500 bidders from 49 states and 20 countries took part in the January 22nd auction, with more than 1,200 items sold. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
January 22nd AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $9+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 4,500+
Total assets sold: 1,200+
Deere 350D LC
Sold Price: $67,250 (USD)
Seller: The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Company
View Auction Result
BLOUNT HYDRO-AX 421E
Sold Price: $64,700 (USD)
Seller: Williams Auction Services
View Auction Result
Kubota SVL95-2S
Sold Price: $58,000 (USD)
Seller: Williams Auction Services
View Auction Result
2019 Case IH 8250
Sold Price: $321,200 (USD)
Seller: JW Equipment LLC
View Auction Result
2015 John Deere 9470R
Sold Price: $212,000 (USD)
Seller: Janson Equipment
View Auction Result
2015 Case IH Steiger 580 Quadtrac
Sold Price: $165,850 (USD)
Seller: Buckeye Online Equipment Auctions LLC
View Auction Result
2016 Peterbilt 389
Sold Price: $106,000 (USD)
Seller: 4theSELLofit
View Auction Result
2008 Peterbilt 367
Sold Price: $75,000 (USD)
Seller: Mid-Mo Equipment LLC
View Auction Result
2007 Kenworth W900
Sold Price: $56,805 (USD)
Seller: Fannon Land & Auction Co.
View Auction Result
