LINCOLN, Neb., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global, the tech company behind the online auction platform AuctionTime.com, will join Kerkhoff Auction & Real Estate in hosting an open house, auction event, and lunch on Wednesday, March 11th for customers and anyone else interested in auctioning equipment. The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CST at the Kerkhoff Auction Center, located at 1500 East Bridge Street in Redwood Falls, Minnesota.
The event will provide a chance for Kerkhoff Auctions to thank its customers for supporting the business and learn more about how AuctionTime.com can help them sell their equipment through strategic marketing that targets the equipment industries. Local customers, farmers, contractors, and equipment owners can also watch, register, and bid on AuctionTime and HiBid lots as they close.
Sandhills and AuctionTime regularly host forums and seminars all over the country to provide customers and end users with easy, educational, and effective ways to learn about Sandhills' industry-leading marketplaces, which include TractorHouse, Machinery Trader, Truck Paper, and HiBid.com.
If you are interested in attending the auction event, contact AuctionTime or Kerkhoff Auction & Real Estate, or stop by the event location on March 11th.
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by TractorHouse, Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
Contact AuctionTime
120 West Harvest Drive
Lincoln, NE 68521
feedback@auctiontime.com
800-334-7443
About Kerkhoff Auction & Real Estate
Kerkhoff Auction & Real Estate was established in 2000 by Doug & Rhonda Kerkhoff, after Doug added "Colonel" to his resume and completed the Continental School of Auctioneering. Previously they had been selling real estate as Kerkhoff Enterprises, with an office location in Morgan, Minnesota. In the spring of 2006, Kerkhoff Auction & Real Estate purchased the Marguth Auction Company in Redwood Falls. The 7,000-square-foot, indoor auction facility is located on 3.3 acres on the east edge of Redwood Falls, MN. In 2008, Valerie Stephens of Olhausen Realty, moved her business under the Kerkhoff Auction & Real Estate umbrella. They have since added other licensed real estate professionals, along with their son, Zac Kerkhoff, Realtor and Colonel, into the business of serving the Redwood Falls and Southern Minnesota area.
Contact Kerkhoff Auction & Real Estate
1500 East Bridge Street
Redwood Falls, MN 56283
info@kerkhoffauction.com
507-644-8433