WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AudienceFirst Media, a Moore company, announces the launch of two major databases – AFM Consumer Database and AFM Political Database. The multi-sourced databases are packed with hundreds of data attributes that allow marketers to apply hyper-specific segments to achieve all of their audience goals.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the AFM Consumer Database and AFM Political Database," said John Ernst, president of AudienceFirst Media. "The opportunities both databases provide will help marketers identify new prospects. With hundreds of data elements and combinations available for targeting, there is something for every marketer."
The AFM Consumer Database has over 265 million names and offers premium data solutions that are targeted to consumer marketers seeking audiences for catalogs, charitable causes, education, health, financial, insurance, merchandise and more. By applying a combination of consumer segments and working with the AudienceFirst Media sales team, the AFM Consumer Database allows for precise targeting and optimal results.
The AFM Political Database is an ideal match for marketers looking to reach known registered voters across the U.S. The political database has over 61 million Democratic/Liberal voters and 50 million Republican/Conservative voters. This superior database applies data-driven techniques that provide AudienceFirst Media the ability to narrow down segments by county, city, precinct, voter year and election type.
"The launch of the AFM Consumer Database and the AFM Political Database is an exciting addition for marketers seeking specific audience segmentation," said Cyndi Lee, senior VP of Media Sales and New Business Development at AudienceFirst Media. "Our expert sales team will help marketers navigate through hundreds of data elements to reach their audience goals. With both databases offering a unique audience view, we see an opportunity for powerful results."
Data cards and more information about the AFM Consumer Database and AFM Political Database can be found on the AudienceFirst Media website.
For more information about the services AudienceFirst Media provides, visit audiencefirstmedia.com.
About AudienceFirst Media
AudienceFirst Media, a Moore company, is a recognized industry leader in data solutions with unmatched expertise in creating successful data-driven integrated strategies for nonprofits, publishers, catalog, and retail clients across a wide range of verticals. We deliver forward-thinking strategies that effectively identify the best audiences to optimize performance, maximize investment and monetize your data assets.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,000 employees in 37 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, data, media, production and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
Media Contact
Adrianna Mouzouras, AudienceFirst Media, 410-721-5700 x 2339, amouzouras@audiencefirstmedia.com
SOURCE AudienceFirst Media