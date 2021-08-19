WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AudienceFirst Media, a Moore company, is excited to announce that the company has been selected by Feeding America® as their broker of record and to provide strategic management and data processing. AudienceFirst Media will be applying strategic analysis and data processing techniques that include file conversion, merge purge, package splits and more.
AudienceFirst Media will be working with Feeding America to create strong, tactically targeted campaigns to increase donor acquisition and response rates while applying leading-edge data-processing techniques. Together, AudienceFirst Media, an expert strategy and management company, and Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, aim to help provide food to the 42 million people that may face hunger this year.
"Feeding America looks forward to working with the AudienceFirst Media team to help support our ever-growing and important mission," said Alyson Morris, senior manager, donor acquisitions. "Our mission is to advance change in America by ensuring equitable access to nutritious food for all in partnership with food banks, policymakers, supporters and the communities we serve. With AudienceFirst Media's expertise and strategies, we will be able to increase our reach and impact to continue to help our neighbors facing hunger."
With a nationwide network of over 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America has laid the foundation to provide food to hunger-relief charities and communities in need in every county and parish in the United States. Feeding America sources, rescues and distributes food, creates opportunities to increase financial stability, and inspires people and policymakers to help.
"With our performance-driven approach and advanced data processing techniques, AudienceFirst Media will provide Feeding America with the insights and results they need to continue providing the life-changing services needed to fight hunger in our nation," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore.
"It is a privilege to be working with Feeding America," said John Ernst, president of AudienceFirst Media. "Their mission to combat hunger in the United States and connect with charities and relief programs all over the country is not only remarkable but a mission that has become increasingly important during these tough times. AudienceFirst Media looks forward to helping Feeding America continue to build their supporter base by using data to create successful campaigns that help them grow exponentially."
About Feeding America
Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
About AudienceFirst Media
AudienceFirst Media, a Moore company, is a recognized industry leader in data solutions with unmatched expertise in creating successful data-driven integrated strategies for nonprofits, publishers, catalog, and retail clients across a wide range of verticals. We deliver forward-thinking strategies that effectively identify the best audiences to optimize performance, maximize investment and monetize your data assets.
About Moore
Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. With over 3,000 employees in 36 locations across the country, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, as well as research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.
