WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AudienceFirst Media, a Moore company, announces that the company has been selected as the exclusive list brokerage and management service provider for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
"Marine Toys for Tots is very excited to work with the AudienceFirst Media team," said Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots. "It is important to our team to elevate and build on our relationship with current and prospective donors. AudienceFirst Media's strategic guidance and capabilities will further our mission of helping the less fortunate children in our great nation."
AudienceFirst Media will acquire new supporters for Marine Toys for Tots through a variation of innovative, data-driven techniques. The AudienceFirst Media team will utilize all platforms to advance the organization's mission to give less fortunate children hope and happiness during the holiday season.
"The work we do with our clients and their current and potential supporters is extremely vital," said John Ernst, president of AudienceFirst Media. "We are grateful to be a part of the Marine Toys for Tots' mission to help provide underprivileged children with gifts for a joyous holiday season across the U.S. by applying our industry knowledge to inspire current and future supporters to further their impact."
AudienceFirst Media will guide Marine Toys for Tots' supporter process with forward-thinking strategies that effectively identify the best audiences to optimize performance and maximize investment.
About Marine Toys for Tots Foundation
Marine Toys for Tots, a 75-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. Marine Toys for Tots also provides support year-round to less fortunate families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus sending a message of hope beyond the holiday season. Last year, Marine Toys for Tots fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 8.7 million less fortunate children in over 830 communities nationwide. Since 1947, over 280 million children have been assisted.
About AudienceFirst Media
AudienceFirst Media, a Moore company, is a recognized industry leader in data solutions with unmatched expertise in creating successful data-driven integrated strategies for nonprofits, publishers, catalog and retail clients across a wide range of verticals. The company delivers forward-thinking strategies that effectively identify the best audiences to optimize performance, maximize investment and monetize their client's data assets.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,500 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
