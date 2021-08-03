OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Audiobridge, a mobile music recording and collaboration platform, today announced the general availability of its music creation tool, which includes the ability for creators to easily upload and share their songs directly from the app to TikTok and SoundCloud in only a few taps. The new feature marks the first major integrations for the audiobridge platform, and offers creators a simplified way to upload and share tracks, anywhere, anytime and reach new audiences.
Matt Miller, the Founder and CEO of audiobridge, created the company to make it easier for artists to create music on their mobile devices. Miller, a musician and producer, found it was just too difficult to lay down ideas, play with arrangements and make music on a smartphone. When he found that nothing intuitive existed, he set out to make a solution that would work for people of all technical skill levels.
The audiobridge platform released today significantly simplifies the process of producing songs and lays the foundation for a new generation of software that will help guide creators through the mobile recording process for the future.
"We've seen music artists of our day break into the market by creating award-winning songs out of their bedroom. Many of those have had to rely on traditional computers and sophisticated software to produce music which requires some level of expertise. Audiobridge has helped to equalize music creation by bringing intuitive software to mobile phones and making the mobile recording experience seamless, simple and accessible for everyone," said Miller.
Key Features
- Multi-track recording. Layer beautiful harmonies and musical hooks over newly recorded or existing tracks.
- Instant collaboration. Send tracks back and forth instantly and text with collaborators while recording. Within each session, there is a dedicated chat room and notepad so you and your collaborators can easily communicate and write songs together.
- Track mixing. The ability to trim and fade your track, panning and volume control.
- Audio Effects Suite.The four sonic staples core to any sound recording studio are reverb, delay, EQ and compression and available on audiobridge.
- Easily export and share. Export and share your songs with ease through the Sound Kit for TikTok, SoundCloud, E-mail, iMessage, Dropbox, Google Drive and more. A music creator can also easily share a track inside the app.
"As TikTok becomes increasingly ingrained in culture, more third-party apps across a variety of categories and use cases are looking to tap into our community on their own platforms. Through the Sound Kit for TikTok, we're providing seamless integration solutions that help developers expand their reach, increase exposure for creators, and empower our community to showcase their content on other platforms," said Isaac Bess, Global Head of Distribution Partnerships, TikTok.
The Sound Kit for TikTok allows creators and artists to seamlessly bring original sounds and music from audiobridge into the TikTok ecosystem.
"SoundCloud wants to empower artists with the best tools and services to build and grow their careers, from first upload to first stadium tour. Most of the 30 million-plus creators on SoundCloud access the platform using mobile devices, so we understand that mobile-first tools and mobile workflows are an important part of the music creation process," said Christine Nitsch, Vice President, Business & Strategy, SoundCloud. "Partnering with audiobridge for an upload integration is an important way to continue offering artists more ways to easily share and connect with SoundCloud's unique audience, and build and grow their careers from the palm of their hand while on the go."
"I love the audiobridge app. It's easy to use and has just what an artist needs to make decent quality sounding tunes. About an hour after downloading it, I had already started recording stuff and it came out great. A week later in the studio recording our debut EP, the producer was so blown away by the demo recorded on the app, that we stopped what we were doing and built on what we had recorded at home. We even used the guitar track from the demo as the delay sound had a charm we couldn't recreate," said Snake Eats Boy, a three-piece, acoustic folk-noir music collective based in Hastings, UK.
Audiobridge's limited release found beta users dramatically increased their hours of recording time and remote collaboration work between May 2019 and May 2020. Monthly recorded hours grew by 38x and the number of monthly active users increased to more than 10,000 music creators.
Audiobridge is available in the Apple App Store for free.
About audiobridge
Audiobridge is changing how musicians make music. By building an easy, yet powerful recording and collaboration platform exclusively for the mobile devices that the majority of the world already uses daily, audiobridge significantly lowers the barrier to entry for creatives around the world. The audiobridge team is combining cutting-edge software techniques with a carefully planned user experience, creating the world's first fully guided music creation platform. This will allow creators to focus on the nuances of their song rather than the nuances of the software.
For more information, visit https://www.audiobridge.com/
