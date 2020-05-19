LOD, Israel, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights
- AudioCodes has added video capabilities to the Room Experience (RX) suite of meeting solutions
- The new RXV80 integrated video collaboration bar delivers high quality video conferencing for huddle and small meeting rooms
- RXV80 is jointly developed with Dolby's Communications Business Group, leveraging superior Dolby audio and video quality
- AudioCodes RX suite delivers an excellent meeting room experience, with excellent quality, ease of use and full integration with unified communications solutions and IT management tools
Details
AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced the introduction of video capabilities to expand its Room Experience (RX) suite of meeting room solutions. First announced in 2019, the AudioCodes RX suite is designed to deliver a superior meeting room experience, with excellent quality, ease of use and full integration with unified communications solutions and IT management tools. The new product, RXV80, complements the existing RX portfolio and delivers high quality video conferencing capabilities for huddle and small meeting rooms.
The RXV80 is a purpose-built, integrated video collaboration bar that provides customers with a cost-effective solution for small to mid-sized rooms with a single video screen. RXV80 is jointly developed with Dolby's Communications Business Group leveraging superior Dolby audio and video quality, with an elegant, sleek design that enables it to be installed on, above or below the screen. The RXV80 includes a native Microsoft Teams experience built specifically for the collaboration bar device category.
"We are excited to announce the addition of a video device to our RX suite to complement our offering of audio conference devices and the Meeting Insights meeting recording solution," commented Nimrode Borovsky, VP and GM, Enterprise at AudioCodes. "Globalization, distributed organizations and the growing acceptance of remote working are all contributing to the increased universal demand for video conferencing solutions for all types of businesses and meeting rooms. We believe that our new video-enabled devices will help enterprises get the most out of their unified communications solutions to increase efficiency and enhance overall productivity."
"We worked collaboratively with AudioCodes to develop the RXV80 to provide an exceptional audio and video experience with Microsoft Teams in customer's small, huddle and small meeting rooms," commented Patrick Ferriter, VP of Product Management and Business Development, Communications Business Group at Dolby Laboratories. "The solution intelligently flexes to deliver optimal audio, even in challenging acoustic spaces, so users can just focus on having a productive meeting."
llya Bukshteyn, Partner Director, Microsoft Teams Devices, Microsoft Corp., said, "Collaboration Bars for Microsoft Teams gives our customers a great opportunity to provide a simple and easy to use Teams meeting experience in even more spaces across their organization. We are pleased to work with AudioCodes as they expand their portfolio of Teams Devices to include the collaboration bar category and look forward to partnering together to support our joint customers as they transform their meeting spaces."
AudioCodes will launch beta units with select customers towards the end of Q2 2020. After which, AudioCodes plans to declare General Availability by the end of Q3 2020 following complete lab testing and field validation.
To learn more about RXV80, visit the AudioCodes website.
Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:
AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.
For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.
Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.
©2020 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.
Company Contact
Shirley Nakar - Orgad
Director, Investor Relations
AudioCodes
Tel: +972-3-976-4000
shirley@audiocodes.com
IR Agency Contact
Brett Maas, Managing Partner Hayden IR
Tel: +1-646-536-7331
Brett@haydenir.com