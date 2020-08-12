LOD, Israel, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights
- Enablis is a leading provider of flexible, secure communication services in Australia and New Zealand
- Enablis selected AudioCodes Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams as their service platform to deliver voice calling for their mid enterprise customers
- Enablis provide integrated SIP telephony services as customers move from large PABX estates to UCaaS
- AudioCodes Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams enables service providers to build UCaaS offerings based on Microsoft Teams via a white-label service from AudioCodes
- Live Cloud simplifies onboarding of new Teams tenants providing voice connectivity infrastructure setup (Direct Routing SBCs), customer onboarding, user lifecycle management and reporting tools
Details
AudioCodes, a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it has been selected by Enablis, a leading provider of secure, communication services in Australia, to provide hosted unified communications and collaboration services based on Microsoft Teams. Powered by the AudioCodes Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams managed offering, Enablis's MS Teams Voice Calling service enables SMEs to migrate their existing voice infrastructure simply and cost-effectively to Microsoft Teams and enjoy reliable voice calling delivered on a monthly subscription basis.
AudioCodes Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams enables service providers to build new unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings based on Microsoft Teams via a white-label service from AudioCodes. AudioCodes provides the voice connectivity infrastructure setup (Direct Routing SBCs), customer onboarding, user lifecycle management and tools for monitoring, reporting and analytics, to help get the service up and running rapidly and simply, with the service provider supplying the data connectivity and SIP trunk minutes.
AudioCodes Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams allows Enablis to offer two options to deliver the exact service required by their customers:
- Hosted Essentials – Microsoft Teams Direct Routing SBC as a service with automated tenant onboarding and ongoing management
- Hosted Pro – Microsoft Teams Direct Routing SBC as a service with automated tenant onboarding and ongoing management, and comprehensive cloud-based management tools that enables the service provider to simplify Teams tenant management, user moves/adds/changes/deletes (MACD), and device management.
"Microsoft Teams is a game-changer for businesses of all sizes delivering highly effective unified communications and collaboration for office-based and remote employees," said Jon Evans, CEO, Enablis. "AudioCodes Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams enables us to realize the true value of Teams by offering our mid enterprise customers a migration path to a fully featured, cost-effective Teams-based voice calling service."
"We are delighted to have been selected by Enablis for its Microsoft Teams Voice Calling service," said Nimrode Borovsky, General Manager, Enterprise, at AudioCodes. "With Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams, service providers can capitalize on Microsoft Teams' growing popularity and offer comprehensive voice services to SMEs without having to worry about the costs of building the necessary infrastructure and the overheads involved in setting up Teams tenants."
