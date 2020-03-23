LOD, Israel, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights
- Microsoft reported rapid growth in Microsoft Teams usage reaching 44 million monthly active users (MAU), growth of 12 million in the past 7 days
- AudioCodes Live includes the following variants
- Live Products – AudioCodes portfolio of products delivered as a managed service
- Live for Microsoft Teams – AudioCodes Live products plus management of all voice elements for a single Microsoft Teams tenant
- Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams – An AudioCodes multi-tenant service including customer on-boarding automation, management and connectivity-as-a-service, delivered as managed or hosted service
- AudioCodes partners can white-label AudioCodes Live services and offer them under their own brand
- AudioCodes Live leverages the full AudioCodes portfolio of connectivity solutions, management tools and productivity devices
Details
AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today introduces a new suite of subscription-based services named AudioCodes Live. AudioCodes Live is designed to enable AudioCodes partners and service providers to diversify their cloud-based communications offerings with minimal upfront investment and a rapid time to market. AudioCodes Live consists of three pillars:
- AudioCodes Live Products provides a simple, subscription-based managed service for AudioCodes' market-leading product portfolio for Microsoft Teams.
- AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams includes full Microsoft Teams voice tenant management, connectivity to an enterprise's existing voice communication systems and Teams Direct Routing SBC for PSTN connectivity via the enterprise's preferred SIP Trunk provider. It also includes health monitoring, proactive maintenance and support, change and configuration management, reports and hardware replacement. Additional options for AudioCodes Live Teams include IP Phones, Meeting Room devices and Compliance Recording, all of which can be added on a subscription basis.
- AudioCodes Live Cloud for Microsoft Teams is designed to simplify and accelerate the onboarding process for SMB accounts into a managed service offered by AudioCodes partners. It includes Direct Routing SBC as well as management tools to handle user configuration, dial plans and voice policies, as well as on-going moves/add/changes/deletions. All available on a multi-tenant managed or hosted service to help AudioCodes partners easily service multiple customers.
"The growing popularity of cloud-based and managed communications services is driving our partners and service provider customers to find ways of increasing efficiency and reducing the complexity of their offerings," commented Nimrode Borovsky, VP and General Manager, Enterprise at AudioCodes. "AudioCodes Live leverages our comprehensive portfolio of voice-enabling products and vast field experience to deliver a managed service that is fully aligned with the vision of delivering rich communications services that are simple to deploy and easy to manage."
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.
For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.
Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.
©2020 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.
