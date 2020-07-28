LOD, Israel, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Second Quarter Highlights
- Quarterly revenues increased by 8.1% year-over-year to $53.5 million;
- Quarterly service revenues increased by 3% year-over-year to $17.1 million;
- Quarterly UC-SIP revenues increased more than 20% year-over-year;
- GAAP results:
- Quarterly GAAP gross margin percentage was 66.7%;
- Quarterly GAAP operating margin percentage was 16.5%;
- Quarterly GAAP net income was $6.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share;
- Non-GAAP results:
- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin percentage was 66.9%;
- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin percentage was 20.1%;
- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $10.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share;
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $10.7 million for the quarter;
- $85.4 million in new capital, net of expenses of the offering, raised through public offering of ordinary shares.
Details
AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $53.5 million compared to $52.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $49.5 million for the second quarter of 2019.
Net income was $6.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.
On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $10.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $6.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses or income related to revaluation of an earn-out liability in connection with the acquisition of Active Communications Europe; (iv) financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies and (v) non-cash deferred tax expenses. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.
During the second quarter of 2020 the Company raised approximately $85.4 million in net proceeds from the public offering of 2,600,000 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $35 per share.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. Cash and cash equivalents and long- and short-term bank deposits were $170.4 million as of June 30, 2020 compared to $71.9 million as of December 31, 2019. The increase in cash and cash equivalents and long- and short-term bank deposits was primarily a result of the receipt of the net proceeds of the public offering in June 2020, as well as due to cash provided by operating activities.
"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the second quarter of 2020," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes. "Work-from-home (WFH) has become the new normal in recent months and UCaaS and Collaboration have taken center stage in the transition of many enterprises to a digital workplace. As a result, we experienced good business momentum across most of the market segments we participate in, most notably in the UCaaS and the Contact Center market segments. Coupling this favorable sales momentum with lower than anticipated operating expenses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we continued to improve our financial performance year-over-year. Underscoring our financial success were improved gross margin, which increased to 66.9% in the second quarter from 63.5% in the year-ago quarter, and the substantial increase in operating income to 20.1% from 14.1% in the second quarter of 2019. As a result, net income increased above 50% year-over–year and we have generated strong cash flow from operations. Continuing the sales trend of the first quarter of 2020, we experienced increased market activity and demand for Microsoft Teams. Revenue related to the MS Teams ecosystem grew more than 300% from the year-ago quarter, reaching a level of above $10 million. In addition, newly created opportunities related to MS Teams have doubled year over year in the second quarter."
"The progress made in our Voice.ai business was also noteworthy. We saw continued progress in the introduction of Meeting Insights, a productivity enhancement software tool for group collaboration. In the voice.ai gateway (VAIG) business we saw an increase in opportunities relating to adding voice and telephony channels to virtual agents and enterprise intelligent assistants, a rapidly growing use these days. Looking forward, we expect that Collaboration and WFH will continue to take hold as mainstream market trends for coming years. While the full impact of COVID-19 is still uncertain and may remain a global challenge for the next few years, we believe in our ability to respond to new developments and challenges in our markets. We plan to continue our investment in future product offerings and focus on the return on investment to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.
Conference Call & Web Cast Information
AudioCodes will conduct a conference call at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's second quarter of 2020 operating performance, financial results and outlook.
United States Participants: +1 (877) 407-0778
International Participants: +1 (201) 689-8565
The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.
For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.
Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.
Company Contacts
Niran Baruch,
VP Finance & Chief Financial Officer
AudioCodes
Tel: +972-3-976-4000
Niran.baruch@audiocodes.com
Shirley Nakar,
Director, Investor Relations
AudioCodes
Tel: +972-3-976-4000
shirley@audiocodes.com
IR Agency Contact
Brett Maas,
Managing Director
Hayden IR
Tel: +1-646-536-7331
brett@haydenir.com
Summary financial data follows
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
U.S. dollars in thousands
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 163,849
$ 64,773
Short-term and restricted bank deposits
5,965
6,416
Trade receivables, net
30,144
27,501
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
7,419
5,626
Inventories
29,469
28,275
Total current assets
236,846
132,591
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Long-term and restricted bank deposits
$ 544
$ 694
Deferred tax assets
17,311
20,466
Operating lease right-of-use assets
26,489
29,688
Severance pay funds
18,783
19,370
Total long-term assets
63,127
70,218
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
4,294
4,392
GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET
36,957
37,123
Total assets
$ 341,224
$ 244,324
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current maturities of long-term bank loans
$ 1,836
$ 2,473
Trade payables
4,611
6,628
Other payables and accrued expenses
25,335
24,692
IIA settlement liability
10,780
10,750
Deferred revenues
35,770
33,538
Short-term operating lease liabilities
8,332
8,579
Total current liabilities
86,664
86,660
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Accrued severance pay
$ 20,350
$ 20,313
Long-term bank loans
600
1,200
IIA settlement liability
10,780
10,749
Deferred revenues and other liabilities
10,777
9,831
Long-term operating lease liabilities
19,859
23,097
Total long-term liabilities
62,366
65,190
Total shareholders' equity
192,194
92,474
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 341,224
$ 244,324
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Products
$ 70,701
$ 65,296
$ 36,367
$ 32,843
Services
34,843
30,782
17,155
16,656
Total Revenues
105,544
96,078
53,522
49,499
Cost of revenues:
Products
27,793
28,150
14,031
14,372
Services
7,774
7,385
3,793
3,813
Total Cost of revenues
35,567
35,535
17,824
18,185
Gross profit
69,977
60,543
35,698
31,314
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
22,806
19,659
11,224
10,179
Selling and marketing
25,586
25,220
12,317
12,659
General and administrative
6,578
5,263
3,313
2,592
Total operating expenses
54,970
50,142
26,854
25,430
Operating income
15,007
10,401
8,844
5,884
Financial income (expenses), net
454
(1,079)
(852)
(280)
Income before taxes on income
15,461
9,322
7,992
5,604
Taxes on income, net
(3,558)
(1,479)
(1,353)
(810)
Net income
$ 11,903
$ 7,843
$ 6,639
$ 4,794
Basic net earnings per share
$ 0.40
$ 0.27
$ 0.22
$ 0.16
Diluted net earnings per share
$ 0.38
$ 0.26
$ 0.21
$ 0.16
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share
30,017
29,214
30,493
29,214
Weighted average number of shares used in
31,554
30,737
32,062
30,744
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
GAAP net income
$ 11,903
$ 7,843
$ 6,639
$ 4,794
GAAP net earnings per share
$ 0.38
$ 0.26
$ 0.21
$ 0.16
Cost of revenues:
Share-based compensation (1)
99
66
49
30
Amortization expenses (2)
136
136
68
68
235
202
117
98
Research and development, net:
Share-based compensation (1)
490
422
247
210
Selling and marketing:
Share-based compensation (1)
1,623
754
864
421
Amortization expenses (2)
30
30
15
15
1,653
784
879
436
General and administrative:
Share-based compensation (1)
1,264
739
657
373
Revaluation of earn-out liability (3)
-
(23)
-
-
1,264
716
657
373
Financial expenses:
Exchange rate differences (4)
(453)
1,258
829
358
Income taxes:
Deferred tax (5)
3,154
1,088
1,124
544
Non-GAAP net income
$ 18,246
$ 12,313
$ 10,492
$ 6,813
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
$ 0.57
$ 0.40
$ 0.32
$ 0.22
(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.
(2) Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisitions of Active Communications Europe assets.
(3) Expenses or income related to revaluation of an earn-out liability in connection with the acquisition of Active Communications Europe.
(4) Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
(5) Non-cash deferred tax expenses.
Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 11,903
$ 7,843
$ 6,639
$ 4,794
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,119
980
551
506
Amortization of marketable securities premiums and accretion of discounts, net
-
79
-
23
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net
624
(115)
312
(276)
Share-based compensation expenses
3,476
1,981
1,817
1,034
Decrease in deferred tax assets, net
3,127
953
1,110
528
Increase in accrued interest and exchange rate effect of
1
159
13
170
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets
3,898
4,063
2,022
2,159
Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities
(4,184)
(2,713)
60
(376)
Changes in IIA settlement liability, net
61
-
667
-
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
(2,643)
(2,623)
(1,868)
2,237
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses
(17)
203
58
457
Increase in inventories
(1,408)
(7,256)
(2,695)
(4,357)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(2,017)
3,667
(742)
3,040
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses
369
2,065
2,278
(2,401)
Increase in deferred revenues
3,206
7,431
508
884
Net cash provided by operating activities
17,515
16,717
10,730
8,422
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from short-term deposits
451
5,971
301
-
Proceeds from long-term deposits
150
600
-
300
Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities
-
19,385
-
12,094
Purchase of marketable securities
-
(21,035)
-
(21,035)
Purchase of property and equipment
(641)
(1,361)
(293)
(245)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(40)
3,560
8
(8,886)
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchase of treasury shares
-
(8,002)
-
(7,051)
Repayment of bank loans
(1,238)
(1,237)
(619)
(619)
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
(3,866)
(3,218)
-
-
Payment related to the acquisition of ACS
-
(410)
-
-
Proceeds from issuance of shares, net
85,654
-
85,654
-
Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options and warrants
1,051
1,462
703
348
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
81,601
(11,405)
85,738
(7,322)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
99,076
8,872
96,476
(7,786)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
69,773
31,503
72,373
48,161
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 168,849
$ 40,375
$ 168,849
$ 40,375