DENVER, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AudioFetch, a leader in audio over WiFi technology for audio entertainment, hearing assistance and translation services, has begun working with new customers in 12 more countries over the past 6 months..
"We started AudioFetch with one goal in mind -- to help people hear better," said Tim DePumpo, CEO of AudioFetch. "It is a simple goal that can have a big impact in people's lives and the community, and we're proud to be offering this assistance to more locations across the world every day."
The new customers are from a variety of industries--open air concerts, drive-in theaters, luxury resorts, touring farms, churches, fitness centers and audio-visual dealers--showcasing the flexible and diverse appeal of AudioFetch solutions. Some of the new AudioFetch customers include:
Australia
- Clearasound - Thornleigh, New South Wales
- CAVS - Silverwater, New South Wales
Belgium
- Angelo Mendola - Pieters-Leeuw
Canada
- Digital Arts Resource Centre - Ottawa
- Equinox - Vancouver
- Truth Church - Calgary
- Ville De Sainte-Catherine - Quebec City
- Curtis Messam, Inc - Etobicoke
Czech Republic
- Apostolska cirkev - Brno
Germany
- Loe Studios - Marl
Italy
- Hidden Jams - Turin
Norway
- Sics System AS - Kristiansand
Peru
- JC Yanez
Portugal
- Enigma Virtual / Gema Digital - Porto
- Pro Audio - Lisbon
Spain
- Fit4Life - Barcelona
Sweden
- Viking Sat Satsonic - Ostersund
United Kingdom
- Popup Cinema Hire - Derby
- The Bell Inn - Bath
- Langridge Court Farm - Bath
Today, AudioFetch customers can be found in more than 23 countries around the world at fitness centers, houses of worship, museums, farms, drive-in movie theaters, amusement parks, warehouses, hospitals, airports, universities and K-12 schools, sports bars, railroad tours, casinos and resorts, apartment complexes, country clubs, retirement communities and many more. The flexibility, efficiency and affordability of AudioFetch wireless streaming devices make them an ideal solution for any type of business wanting to give their guests a better experience.
"The technology is so versatile and universally-applicable, we often have customers coming to us with applications we hadn't even thought of, but that are a perfect fit," DePumpo added. "It's exciting to help these new businesses solve their problems, and work with them to create a more unique, enjoyable and welcoming environment."
For more information visit https://www.audiofetch.com/ or call 1-844-443-3824.
