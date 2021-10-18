LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AudPop, the global video platform and video creative marketplace, announces that the fifth-annual AudFest, "Video is Eating the World," will be held virtually from Nov. 3-5, 2021. AudFest celebrates and champions diversity and innovation in video by bringing together creative leaders of technology, brands, agencies, and video creators who are building, growing, and shaping the video economy.
"The data is clear: 85% of consumers watch video on their mobile devices every month, and 80% have made a purchase after watching a brand's video. The cookie is going away, and businesses must own their communities to create reach and impact," said Paige Williams, CEO and founder of AudPop. "We invite every brand builder, digital marketer and filmmaker to join this year's inclusive, diverse, and innovative AudFest, because truly, video is eating the world."
Attendees will dive deep into marketing, creativity, and storytelling with some of the most influential thought leaders in storytelling and community building, including New York Times bestselling author Amy Jo Martin, Netflix "Selena" series producer Jaime Davilla, and Canela Media CEO Isabel Rafferty as well as executive leaders from brands and agencies like DELL Blue, Indeed, Shopify, VistaPrint, G2, and VaynerX.
Sessions will provide insight into ways to grow your brand, community, and sales through video. Speakers will dig deep into how to create compelling video that builds brands and increases sales, best practices for distributing video content, and approaches to video storytelling that are creating positive change and impact around the world. The agenda of sessions include:
- The Science of Storytelling for Changing Hearts & Minds: An Institute for Family & AudPop Case Study
- Storytelling that Scales: Creating Video that Doesn't Suck
- The Rising Tide of Brand, Community, and Story
- Video is Eating the World
- Mission-Driven Stories are Saving the World
- Brands & Agencies: Exploding Growth and Impact through Story
- Finding an Audience for Media that Matters
- The Next Generation of Video Creators: Making Meaning and Money through Storytelling
For more information on AudFest, visit AudPop.com/audfest, and register for free here.
About AudPop
AudPop is the global video platform that makes it easy for video creatives, brands, agencies, and networks to connect and work together to create video they love. From businesses who need custom video, to video creatives who want access to quality video projects, people around the world rely on the tried-and-true AudPop creative process to get great video online. Our software operates turnkey video contests and film challenges to get video at scale. Since 2013, AudPop has worked with companies like GoDaddy, Hilton, and Sony to access hundreds of quality videos and work with talented, diverse global video creators and emerging, diverse filmmakers.
