NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is set to grow by USD 162.71 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 46% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing demand for AR and VR technology, the product launches, and the increasing number of M&A activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- AR
- VR
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- The Middle East and Africa
- South America
Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market size
- Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market trends
- Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market industry analysis
The increasing number of M&A activities is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high development costs associated with AR and VR apps may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) markets are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market vendors
