OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Already a global leader in SaaS management solutions created expressly for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Augmentt deepens its recent focus on the IT security space with the November release of Augment Secure, a landmark offering that will put MSPs at the forefront of cloud software security for the modern enterprise.
"SaaS and cloud apps are taking over the world, but MSPs are the ones that will make it all work together and keep it all secure," said Derik Belair, Chief Executive Officer at Augmentt. "The launch of Augmentt Secure shows how we are committed to helping our MSP partners capitalize on this massive opportunity."
Importantly, this latest product launch comes right on the heels of Augmentt's successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit announced in September. The audit certified that Augmentt's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the industry gold standard for security, availability, and confidentiality.
"Now our MSPs partners can feel more confident than ever that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest levels of security and compliance," explained Belair, "within our internal operations and throughout Augmentt Secure and all our other platforms."
With no shortage of industry statistics detailing how data breaches and cyber attacks have increased by as much as 775% since 2017, MSPs who deliver data security to clients have a world of opportunity ahead of them — and Augmentt Secure was designed as the single-window solution to allow them to seize it.
"We're excited about how forward-thinking MSPs can go much further with Augmentt Secure because it's a multiple-tenant service designed specifically for a SaaS-centric world," added Belair.
Augmentt Secure empowers MSPs to confidently deliver a complete Microsoft 365 security offering designed to help improve their client's overall security posture and reduce cybersecurity threats. Augmentt plans quickly release more apps, such as Salesforce, Zoom, and Google Workspace in future updates.
This game-changing platform gives MSPs the tools and insight they need to:
- Proactively pinpoint the active risks facing an organization and devise appropriate threat mitigation strategies
- Audit security configurations on demand and monitor policy adoption across all the customers that a given MSP works with
- Produce and share monthly customer-facing reports that aggregate prevented threats and demonstrate the full value of security services
- Run free security threat reports to all their customers and prospects
"With Augmentt Secure, an MSP's security services can really go from reactive, vague, and inefficient, to proactive, timely, and concrete," explained Belair.
