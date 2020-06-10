SHENZHEN, China, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The best way to make a power bank extra portable is to remove the need for cables, and this is exactly what AUKEY has done with its all-new Basix Pro Wireless Power Bank. Gone is the need to stuff tangle-prone cables into your bag and dig them out when you need to charge. Now you can simply place your phone on the power bank when you want to charge it, and pick it up when you're done.
AUKEY, a leading expert in charging tech, has an ever-expanding portfolio of wireless tech, and this particular product was designed to meet the needs of a connected, on-the-go lifestyle.
The slimline design comes with a large 10000mAh capacity with the option to wirelessly charge at up to 10W. And if 10W isn't enough, users can still go with traditional wired charging and get 18W fast charging via either Quick Charge 3.0 or USB Power Delivery.
What makes this wireless power bank even more compelling is that it also comes with a flip-out stand that allows for handy viewing while charging. Users can watch a movie or view their messages at a convenient angle, all while charging their device either wirelessly or through high-speed wired charging.
The Basix Pro Wireless Power Bank is currently available on Amazon.
