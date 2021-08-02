AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aukua Systems Inc., a leading provider of precision Ethernet and IP Test and Monitoring solutions announced today the addition of UK partner GCH Services; experts in network security, storage and cloud solutions. The addition of GCH Services sees Aukua's award winning solutions made available to the UK market providing local sales and support for their range of test and monitoring products.
Aukua has most recently released the groundbreaking XGA4250 High Speed 3-in-1 Ethernet & IP Test Platform complementing the prolific MGA2510 by extending its unique 3-in-1 testing solution to support higher speeds of 25G and beyond.
GCH Services brings considerable value to the Aukua ecosystem providing sales and support to customers nationwide. "Our team is focused on best-of-breed solutions and we are delighted to offer Aukua's test and monitoring tools to our existing and future customer base. We evaluated a number of solutions in the network and testing space and Aukua's product suite delivered the best value and feature-set available today." said GCH's Director, Laky Hothi.
GCH's team are immediately able to sell and support the Aukua suite of products having undergone test and training over recent weeks. As part of Aukua's robust partner program they will be able to provide evaluation programs as well as customer support to UK-based clients.
ABOUT AUKUA SYSTEMS
Aukua Systems Inc. is a leading provider of Ethernet testing and visibility solutions. Whether developing, validating, deploying, supporting or managing applications or networks, our solutions help improve performance and make networks more secure. The Aukua product line includes packet capture tools, analyzers, traffic generators, and network impairment emulators. Since 2015, equipment manufacturers, semiconductor companies, automotive OEMs and Tier1's, large enterprises, service providers, and government agencies worldwide have depended on Aukua to build stronger and more secure applications and networks. Aukua Systems is based in Austin TX USA. To learn more, please visit http://www.aukua.com or via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aukua/
ABOUT GCH SERVICES
GCH offers unique analytic and consultancy services as well as supplying specialist leading edge analysis, test and performance tools for Security, Storage, Network and Cloud technologies. Our Expertise with these tools enable us to provide services that are unrivaled within the enterprise market. Our latest cyber security tools enable SOC engineers to analyze security threats much faster than traditional solutions.
For over 28 years GCH have been delivering leading edge technology and services to vendors and end users such as IBM, Dell-EMC, Hewlett Packard, BT, Lloyds Banking Group, Hitachi Data Systems, Western Digital, VISA Oracle and other leading brands.
